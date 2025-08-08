BPH vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 4, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

BPH vs TRT: Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix are set to lock horns at Edgbaston on Friday at 11 PM IST.

The upcoming contest in The Hundred Men 2025 will be played between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets. Match no. 4 will be played between two exciting clubs. This match will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting at 11 PM IST. Trent Rockets tasted success in 2022, when they won The Hundred Men league. But the last two seasons have been disappointing. They ended the last season in fifth place, winning four out of 8 matches.

Birmingham Phoenix, led by Liam Livingstone, did well last season but failed to qualify for the final because of the poor NRR. They played the final of the inaugural edition. But still, they have not been able to get their hands on the championship. They have signed some good players and will be looking to get the best possible result. This win will set the tone for the coming matches for one of these sides.

BPH vs TRT: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Match 4

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: August 8, 2025 (Friday)

BPH vs TRT: Head-to-Head: BPH (5) – TRT (2)

Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets will be facing each other in the 8th game, as the Phoenix have dominated the previous seven games. They have recorded five wins in total, and the Rockets have been victorious twice only.

BPH vs TRT: Pitch Report

The surface at Edgbaston has become flat in the last few years. The batting sides have enjoyed their time at this venue. Even the test between India and England was a high-scoring one. The team batting second will have a slight upper hand because this venue is not easy to defend a score.

BPH vs TRT: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

BPH vs TRT: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Birmingham suggests sunny and bright weather. The temperature is likely to be as high as 21°C with the moderate wind speed of 13 km/h, while the humidity is likely to be around 13 km/h.

BPH vs TRT: Predicted XIs:

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH): Will Smeed, Ben Duckett. Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone (captain). Jacob Bethell, Aneurin Donald (wk), Chris Wood. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Liam Patterson-White

Trent Rockets (TRT): Marcus Stoinis, Sam Hain, Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), George Linde, David Willey (c). Sam James Cook, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson. John Turner

BPH vs TRT: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett (Captain)

· Batters: Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Joe Root

· All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (Vice captain), Benny Howell, David Willey

· Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Dream11 Prediction: These two sides are likely to produce a great battle because of the power players both sides have. Birmingham Phoenix have the number of Trent Rockets in the matches between them. The Phoenix have some notable international stars who are proven match winners in this format. Trent Rockets might struggle with their batting unit.

They are too dependent on their top order. That is one area which can be an area of concern. If their top order fails, it will be hard for them to put up a good score. That is why the current match odds are showing Birmingham Phoenix as a possible winner for this upcoming clash on Friday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!