BPH vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction for Match 10, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

BPH vs OVI: Oval Invincibles are at the top of the points table in The Hundred Men's 2025.

The Hundred Men's 2025 has entered the second week, where the competition will be more intense and matches will be bigger. The reigning champion Oval Invincibles have started the title defense brilliantly with consecutive wins and captured the top spot as of now. They will be in action in their third game, which will be played against Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday (August 12). This game will be held at Edgbaston, starting at 11 PM Indian Time.

The Invincibles will strengthen their top position at the top if they win this game. Birmingham Phoenix, who are playing a home game, need this win. They have no point on the board and are struggling at the last position on the ladder. Other teams are going ahead in the race, and this could be a make-or-break moment for them this season. They are not in position to suffer another defeat, and these points are very important.

BPH vs OVI: Match Info.

· Series: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025

· Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Match 10

· Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Time: 11:00 PM IST

· Date: August 12, 2025 (Tuesday)

BPH vs OVI: Head-to-Head: OVI (1) - BPH (3)

Irrespective of the form this season, Birmingham Phoenix have done well against the two-time champion. These sides have been against each other four times. Birmingham Phoenix have been champions thrice, while Oval Invincibles have won one game.

BPH vs OVI: Pitch Report

Edgbaston has a good surface if you are a batter. The average score here is 145, with the team batting first having a good record. The new ball will be easier to hit, but as the ball becomes soft, it will be slightly difficult to connect big shots. However, fast bowlers will get good carry early on.

BPH vs OVI: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

BPH vs OVI: Weather Report

The forecast suggests clear weather on Tuesday evening in Birmingham, with the humidity expected to be around 30 percent. The maximum temperature will touch 29°C, while the moderate wind speed is likely to be around 8 km/h.

BPH vs OVI: Predicted XIs:

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH): B. Duckett (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Aneurin Donald. D. Mousley. Joe Clarke (wk), W. Smeed, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell. Tim Southee, A Milne, and Trent Boult

Oval Invincibles (OVI): Tawanda Muyeye, Will Jacks, S. Curran, J. Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk). D. Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan. N. Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, and Jason Behrendorff

BPH vs OVI: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Ben Duckett

· Batters: Tawanda Muyeye, Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks (Vice Captain)

· All-rounders: Sam Curran (Captain), Benny Howell, Dan Mousley

· Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Adam Milne

Dream11 Prediction: Birmingham Phoenix have not been consistent with the bat. Only two batters have scored more than 50 runs for them in two games, which suggests how their batters are struggling. Meanwhile, both openers for Oval Invincibles are top run-getters this season. Then Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, and Jason Behrendorff are doing a great job in the bowling department.

But the Phoenix have been totally contrasting. Unless they get it right in both departments, they will be under pressure. But the current form and momentum are with the defending champion. They are in brilliant shape, and their deadly combination is the reason they are favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!