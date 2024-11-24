BGT: Yashavi Jaiswal's unbeaten ton takes India's lead to 321 against Australia in Perth Test Day 3

Perth [Australia]: Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century in the first session of the opening Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium took the visitors to a lead of 321 runs on Sunday.

At Lunch on Day 3, India are 275/1 in 84 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (141*) and Devdutt Padikkal (25*) unbeaten on the crease.

India resumed Day 3 from 172/0 with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten on the crease. India's lead currently stands at 218 runs.

Jaiswal completed his 100-run mark in the 61st over of the innings with the help of eight fours and three sixes.

Team India touched the 200-run mark in the 63rd over of the innings.

KL Rahul was the first wicket to fall on Day 3 as he went back to the pavillion after scoring 77 runs which was laced with five boundaries in his innings. The right-hand batter got dismissed on the bowling of left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc when the team score was 201.

Following Rahul's dismissal, left-hand batter Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat along with Jaiswal. Till the end of the first session on Day 3 of the Perth Test, both the players have put on an unbeaten partnership of 74 runs from 127 balls.

Starc is the lone successful bowler for The Baggy Greens. So far in the third innings of the ongoing Test match, the speedster has bowled 19 overs where he has conceded 82 runs and picked one wicket. The fast bowler has also bowled two maiden overs in his spell so far.

Recapping the Perth Test so far, the Indian team made a fine comeback in the first Test against Australia after getting bundled out for 150 in the first innings in Perth. The fast bowling unit brought things back on track as the Jasprit Bumrah-led side bowled out the hosts for 104 in their first innings.

While the stand-in captain Bumrah scalped fifer, Harshit Rana who made his Test debut alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy in this match, also showed his skills.

Brief Score: India 150 and 172/0 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 141*, KL Rahul 77, Mitchell Starc 1/82) vs Australia 104 (Mitchell Starc 26, Alex Carey 21, Jasprit Bumrah 5/30). (ANI)