BGT: Hazlewood's 4-fer restricts India to 150, Nitish fights on debut (Day 1, Tea)

Perth [Australia]: Fiery performance from Australian pacers, particularly Josh Hazlewood, helped the hosts restrict India to a paltry score of 150 in the first innings of the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium on Friday.

India started the second session at 51/4, with Rishabh Pant (10*) and Dhruv Jurel (4*) unbeaten.

Jurel did start the session positively with a boundary. However, he was caught in slips by Marnus Labuschagne for 11 in 20 balls, with two fours. Mitchell Marsh got his first wicket. India was 59/5.

Marsh soon removed all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was caught behind by Alex Carey for just four runs. India was 73/6.

Nitish joined Pant in the middle. Nitish was fine against spinner Nathan Lyon, smashing him for boundaries. India reached the 100-run mark in 39.2 overs.

The entertaining 48-run stand between the duo ended with Pant being caught by Steve Smith for 37 in 78 balls, with three boundaries and a six. India was 121/7. Skipper Pat Cummins got his first wicket.

Also, Harshit Rana was removed by Hazlewood for seven, thanks to a fine catch by Nathan McSweeney in slips. India was 128/8.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah was Hazlewood's fourth scalp for eight, caught behind by Carey. India was 144/9.

India was skittled out for 150, with Nitish being the final wicket, removed by Cummins for 41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six. Usman Khawaja took a fine catch at midwicket.

Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Starc, Cummins and Marsh got two each.

At the end of the first session, India was 51/4, with Rishabh Pant (10*) and Dhruv Jurel (4*) unbeaten.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on a testing Perth surface, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul could not score in the first two overs by Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, with a four coming through byes.

However, Jaiswal was tempted to drive by Starc and debutant McSweeney took a catch at gully. India was 5/1 in 2.1 overs.

KL was joined by Devdutt Padikkal at the other end, who was playing his first Test in Australia after a solitary Test against England at home. The duo showed some patience until Padikkal nicked one to wicketkeeper Carey, giving Josh Hazlewood his first scalp. Padikkal was back in the hut for a 23-ball duck. India was 14/2 in 11 overs.

Star batter Virat Kohli came out to huge cheers, but his stay at the crease was short-lived as Hazlewood extracted extra bounce from the surface, resulting in Virat nicking the delivery to Usman Khawaja in slips for just five, continuing his poor run. India was 32/3.

KL, who was looking in control and had hit some fine boundaries, could not carry his patient efforts for too long. He was ruled out in a controversial fashion, with no evidence if the ball hit his pad or bat. He was gone for 26 in 74 balls, with three fours. India was 47/4.

Pant and Jurel, two young wicketkeeper-batters, ended the session for India without any further losses.

Brief Scores: India: 150 (Nitish Kumar Reddy 41, Rishabh Pant 37, Josh Hazlewood 4/29) against Australia. (ANI)