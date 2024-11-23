BGT: Bumrah's 5-fer Harshit's support act restricts Australia to 104 gives India lead Day 2

Perth [Australia]: A five-wicket haul by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and a fine supporting act by pacer Harshit Rana on his Test debut helped India bundled out Australia for 104 runs and gain a 46-run lead at the end of first session on day two of first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

Australia started the second day at 67/7, with Mitchell Starc (6*) and Alex Carey (19*) unbeaten.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah struck for India early, removing in-form wicketkeeper Carey for 21 in 31 balls, with three fours after he was caught behind by keeper Rishabh Pant. This also brought up Bumrah's 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia was 70/8.

In the 33rd over, Harshit Rana got the wicket of Nathan Lyon for just five runs. Lyon could not pick up the short ball and tried to steer it past third man, but it hit his glove and went to KL Rahul in the slips. Australia was 79/9.

Following this, Starc and Hazlewood frustrated Indian bowlers by putting the first decent partnership of their innings. While Hazlewood blocked pretty much everything, Starc would let out a hit every now and then. They took Australia to the 100-run mark in 45.4 overs.

The wait for a wicket finally came to an end after 110 balls, with Starc skying one in the air and the ball was caught by Pant easily. Starc's patient and defiant 26 in 112 balls, with two fours, came to an end.

India bundled out Australia for 104 runs in 51.2 overs. Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers for India, bowling fantastically for his 18 overs. Rana also took 3/48 in 15.3 overs. Mohammed Siraj (2/20) also got crucial two scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh in his 13 overs.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. They lost wickets at regular intervals, with KL Rahul (26 in 74 balls, with three fours) being the only batter in the top order who could survive for long. Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three fours and a six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) put on an important 48-run stand for the seventh wicket that took India to 150/10.

Josh Hazlewood was the top wicket-taker for the Aussies, taking 4/29. Skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey got two each.

Thanks to a four-wicket haul by Bumrah, Australia ended the day one struggling at 67/7. None of the top six batters could touch the 20-run mark.

Brief Scores: Australia: 104 (Mitchell Starc 26, Alex Carey 21, Jasprit Bumrah 5/30) vs India. (ANI)