BGT 2024-25: Australia Dominates Day 2 with Smith’s Century, India Trails by 423 Runs

Melbourne: A fine effort by the Australian batting line-up, particularly Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne followed by two early wickets by skipper Pat Cummins put the hosts in the driver's seat against India at the end of the second session of day two of fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

At the end of the session, India was 51/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (23*) unbeaten. They trail by 423 runs.

Australia started the second session on 454/7, with Steve Smith (139*) and Mitchell Starc (15*) unbeaten.

Ravindra Jadeja struck in the first over of the session, cleaning up Starc for 15. Australia was 455/8.

In the very next over, Smith faced an unfortunate dismissal at the hands of Akash Deep as the ball caught the inside edge of his bat and went crashing into the stumps while Smith travelled too far from his crease. He went back for 140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes. Australia was 455/9 in 114.1 overs.

Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland stretched the innings further until trapped Lyon for 13 runs to end the innings at 474.

Bumrah (4/99) was the leading wicket-taker for India, while Jadeja also took three wickets. Akash Deep got two while Washington Sundar got one scalp.

The Indian batting was started by Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma, who returned to the top of the order. However, his return to the top order was not memorable as a mistimed shot saw him spoon a catch to Boland at mid-on for just three runs. India was 8/1 in two overs.

Jaiswal was joined by KL Rahul, batting at number three. Both played some fine shots against Australian pacers. Rahul played some fine drives through the covers and looked solid, like he has been throughout the series. India reached the 50-run mark in 13.1 overs.

However, on the last ball of the session, Cummins picked up KL Rahul for 24 in 42 balls, with two fours.

At the end of the first session, Australia was 454/7, with Smith (139*) and Mitchell Starc (15*) unbeaten. India simply did not have answers for Australian batters as 143 runs came in the session at a run rate of over five per over.

Australia started the day on 311/6, with Steve Smith (68*) and skipper Pat Cummins (8*) unbeaten.

Smith and Cummins took the game on against Indian bowlers and runs came briskly, with first 10 overs giving away 48 runs, concluding with an atrocious over by Akash Deep, which saw the duo smash him for three fours.

Australia had reached the 350-run mark in 95.2 overs.

Smith continued his improvement in form, scoring his second century in the series. It came in just 167 balls with a drive past extra cover region, with nine fours and two sixes. This was Smith's 34th Test hundred and fifth at Melbourne, continuing his love affair with the ground and the Boxing Day Test.

Bringing in Siraj with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy did not help either, as Siraj leaked 15 and 12 runs in his third and fourth over of the day. 400 runs came for Australia in 103.1 overs, with Smith batting in T20 mode after his century.

The 112-run stand was broken by Jadeja as the ball hit the toe end of Cummins' bat and went into the hands of Nitish. Cummins was gone for an attacking 49 in 63 balls, with seven fours. Australia was 411/7 in 104.1 overs.

Mitchell Starc then held one end as Smith continued punishing India for what seemed like an eternity. Starc and Smith ended the first session without any further loss of wicket.

Brief Scores: Australia: 454/7 (Steve Smith 139*, Marnus Labuschagne 72, Jasprit Bumrah 3/97) vs India: 51/2 (KL Rahul 24, Yashasvi Jaiswal 23, Pat Cummins 2/27). (ANI)