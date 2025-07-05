Batters with Double Hundred and Hundred in a Single Test Match

Test cricket has been the top format of the game, which takes a lot from the players over the course of five days. That's why a Test century is cherished a lot for a batter. Scoring a double century is an even bigger milestone.

But there have been instances when a batter went on to get these two milestones in a single game. We are talking about scoring a double century and a century in a single test match.

In the 150+ year history of Test cricket, there have been only a few occasions when a batter has achieved a double of a double hundred and a hundred in a single game. Here are such incredible moments in the test history.

List of Batters with a Double Hundred and a Hundred in a Single Test match

1. Doug Walters (224 & 103) vs West Indies at Sydney (1969)

The first instance happened during a test between Australia and West Indies at SCG in 1969. Former Australian batter Doug Walters scored 327 runs in the game. He scored a brilliant 224 runs in the first innings and then scored 103 runs. His heroic effort helped his team register a great win by 382 runs. This is recorded as the first such instance of a batter with a double hundred and a hundred in the same Test match.

2. Sunil Gavaskar (124 & 220) vs West Indies at Port of Spain (1971)

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar is the first and only Indian to achieve this feat. The Little Master had this performance against West Indies during the 1971 at Port of Spain. Gavaskar scored 124 runs in the first innings while opening the innings and then scored a mammoth 220 runs in the second innings. He scored 344 runs in the match, which is the most by an Indian batter in a single test match.

3. Lawrence Rowe (214 & 100*) vs New Zealand at Kingston (1972)

West Indies' Lawrence Rowe was the first batter with a double hundred and a hundred in a single test match. He scored it at Kingston against New Zealand during the 1972 series. He went on to score 214 runs in the first innings and scored an unbeaten 100 in the second innings, batting at no. 3. The game ended in a high-scoring draw.

4. Greg Chappell (247* & 133) vs New Zealand at Wellington (1974)

Australian legend Greg Chappell is the next batter on this list. Chappell, who was known for his attractive batting style and solid technique, achieved this record against New Zealand in Wellington during the 1974 series. It was a draw as Australia scored 511/6d and 460/8 in the game. Chappell scored an unbeaten 247 in the first innings, which is his career best. He managed another 133 runs in the next innings.

5. Graham Gooch (333 & 123) India at Lord's in (1990)

Graham Gooch was one of the finest cricketers that played for England. He has recorded one of the best batting performances in test history. His highest score in a Test was 333 runs, which came at Lord's in 1990 against India. He hit 43 fours and three sixes in his innings. This is the third-highest individual score for England in the test. Overall, he scored 456 runs in the game, with a 123-run knock in the second innings as well. A total of 456 runs is a world record in a Test match by a batter.

6. Brian Lara (221 & 130) vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (2001)

Brian Lara loved scoring daddy hundreds and had many games in his career with some amazing batting performances. One such came against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2001. He scored a double hundred and a hundred in that match. He scored 221 and 130 in the game, scoring a total of 351 runs in that test. Unfortunately, West Indies lost the game, but Lara won the Player of the Match award.

7. Kumar Sangakkara (319 & 105) vs Bangladesh at Chattogram (2014)

There have been only two instances when a batter scored a triple century and a century in the same test. One of them came from the bat of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara. He scored it against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2014. In the first innings, Sangakkara scored his highest test score of 319 and scored 105 in the second. He scored 424 runs in the match, which is the third-highest ever by a batter in a test.

8. Marnus Labuschagne (204 & 104*) vs West Indies at Perth (2022)

The most recent instance of a batter scoring a double hundred and a hundred in a single test was by Marnus Labuschagne. He scored it against West Indies at Perth Cricket Ground in 2022. He scored 204 and an unbeaten 104 in the two innings of the game and helped Australia to win by 164 runs. Labuschagne won the Player of the Match award for his performance as well.

9. Shubman Gill (269 & 100*) vs England at Birmingham (2025)



Shubman Gill is one of the best all-format batters for India in the current generation, and he proved it when he was named the captain of the Indian test team. In his very second game as test captain, he went on to break many records. At Edgbaston against England, he scored his highest test score of 269 and followed it up with a century in the second innings to achieve a record and become only the 9th player to score a double hundred and a hundred in a test match.