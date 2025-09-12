Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction, Match 5, Asia Cup 2025:

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction: Bangladesh aim for a place in the Super Four with a win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Group B of the Asia Cup 2025 is all set to produce one of the most thrilling games of the tournament as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which have one of the most intense cricket rivalries, are set to lock horns in match no. 5. The action will be live from Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on September 13 (Saturday) with a scheduled start of 8 PM IST.

This match can be crucial to qualify for the next round for both teams. Bangladesh had a good start, and they hammered Hong Kong in their opening game. That helped them earn two points. Two more points from this game will put them ahead of the other teams. Notably, only two teams can qualify from this game. Sri Lanka also need this win, because they will be put in the must-win situation in the last two games.

BAN vs SL: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 5

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 13, 2025 (Saturday)

BAN vs SL: Head-to-Head: Bangladesh (8) vs Sri Lanka (12)

There have been 20 T20I games between these sides so far. Sri Lanka have a lead with 12 wins, whereas Bangladesh have settled for a win in 8 games. However, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in the last series.

BAN vs SL: Pitch Report

Two games have been played here this edition, and both games saw good scores. There is enough for batters to score runs. The boundary on one side is short, and the outfield is also fast. The spinners will have a big role as the pitch is expected to produce slow turn and grip.

BAN vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

BAN vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Abu Dhabi suggests an excessive heat climate with a 36°C temperature. The moderate wind speed is around 15 km/h with 65 percent humidity.

BAN vs SL: Last Five Results

Bangladesh: L, W, W, NR, W

Sri Lanka: L, L, W, L, W

BAN vs SL: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh’s XI: L. Das (c & wk), P. Hossain Emon, T. Hasan Tamim, T. Hridoy, S. Hossain, J. Ali, R. Hossain, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, T. Hasan Sakib, M. Rahman

Sri Lanka’s XI: K. Mendis (wk), P. Nissanka, K. Perera, C. Asalanka (c), D. Shanaka, K. Mendis, W. Hasaranga, D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, M. Pathirana, N. Thushara

BAN vs SL: Probable Best Batter

Bangladesh: Litton Das is not only in good form, but also his confidence is very high. He is making the batting look very easy. The Bangladesh captain has three 50+ scores in the last four innings.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka has played six T20I innings against Bangladesh and has never scored less than 20 runs. He likes this opposition and scores well against them.

BAN vs SL: Probable Best Bowler

Bangladesh: In the last five T20Is, Taskin Ahmed has bagged 14 wickets, which is a great stat for him. He is doing well in all phases and is in good rhythm with the ball.

Sri Lanka: Dushmantha Chameera was the leading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the last T20I series and bowled economical spells.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction: It is going to be a close game between two good sides who are also in good form. This is the first time that Bangladesh have won three consecutive T20I series, and they have taken good form into this tournament. That confidence will help them when they face Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are also doing well in the white-ball format under Charith Asalanka. They have a good squad, and most of the players are in good form. But they have some loopholes in their batting units. But after going through all the factors, Sri Lanka seem to have better chances than Bangladesh for a win.

