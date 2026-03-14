Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction, 3rd ODI, Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026

Bangladesh had a great start with a one-sided win over Pakistan in the first ODI. They didn't let Pakistan feel comfortable at any point. But the second ODI was contrasting, as Bangladesh never looked in control. Maaz Sadaqat set the tone for Pakistan, with a 31-ball half-century. Salman Agha also slammed a fifty. Pakistan had another batting collapse, and they lost their last seven wickets for 43 runs.

But they had enough runs on the board, and the bowlers did the rest. After scoring a counter-attacking fifty, Sadaqat also took three wickets with the ball. Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi also were among the wickets. Pakistan have not leveled the series and will be eyeing the series win. The final ODI will be live from Shere Bangla National Stadium on March 15 (Sunday) at 1:45 PM IST. Bangladesh had an off day with the bat. But can they bounce back after that defeat?

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BAN vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series : Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026

· Match : Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

· Time : 1:45 PM IST

· Date : March 15, 2026 (Sunday)

BAN vs PAK: Head-to-Head: BAN (6) – PAK (35)

Pakistan and Bangladesh have crossed paths 41 times in the 50-over cricket. The Men in Green have a big lead with 35 wins, whereas Bangladesh have been victorious in six matches.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report

Shere Bangla National Stadium has produced good batting tracks in both games. There is good covering of grass, which has helped the fast bowlers to get bounce and pace. But it is very important to bowl at the tight length. Batters can adjust to the bounce and play big shots. The conditions for batting will remain similar in both innings, but bowling first can be an advantage because of the prediction of rain.

BAN vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

BAN vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Dhaka indicates chances of passing showers. The highest temperature will be around 32°C, with 69 percent average humidity and a moderate wind speed of 9 kmph.

BAN vs PAK: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W

Bangladesh: W, W, L, W, L

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh: T. Hasan Tamim, L. Das (wk), S. Hassan, N. Shanto, M. Hasan Miraz (c), T. Hridoy, T. Ahmed, A. Hossain, R. Hossain, M. Rahman, N. Rana

Pakistan: S. Farhan, M. Sadaqat, S. Hussain, Md. Rizwan (wk), S. Agha, A. Samad, F. Ashraf, H. Rauf, A. Ahmed, S. Afridi (c), H. Rauf

BAN vs PAK: Players to Watch out for

Pakistan: Maaz Sadaqat has been the top scorer this series. He looked a class apart in the second ODI and showed the full range of his shots. With the confidence from the last knock, he will be looking to produce another good knock.

Bangladesh: Litton Das has been the top batter for Bangladesh across formats. He batted well in tough conditions in the second game. His ability to play spin and pace well makes him a valuable batter for this team.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Today’s Match Prediction: Bangladesh had a chance to win the series, but they were totally outplayed in the second game. They failed to take early wickets, and then their start with the bat was also poor. Can they address the batting woes in this game? Their batters didn't look in control, and they did panic under pressure. It has been a consistent issue with them over the years.

They have struggled with the bat, and the biggest problem with them is the temperament. On the other hand, Pakistan had a complete game. Their top order did well, and bowlers were on point. The bowling performance in the previous game is the key reason that Pakistan are firm favorites to win the final ODI.

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