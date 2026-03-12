Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction, 2nd ODI, Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026

Being a Pakistani cricket fan is not easy because month after month, their team is playing mediocre cricket. From a horrible T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan have started the three-match ODI series in Bangladesh with their heaviest defeat against this opposition. The hosts thrashed them by a margin of 8 wickets with 34.5 overs to spare. Pakistan recorded their lowest ODI total against Bangladesh and were bowled out for just 114 runs.

They had a poor collapse in the middle, where they lost nine wickets for just 41 runs on the board. The pitch wasn't that tough, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim showed it with a fluent 67 off 42 balls in the chase. This defeat has surely come as a big slap to Pakistan, who dropped their ODI specialists for this tour. The second ODI will be live from Shere Bangla National Stadium on March 13 (Friday) at 1:45 PM IST. Can Pakistan produce a good display to level the series?

Read More

BAN vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026

· Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

· Time: 1:45 PM IST

· Date: March 13, 2026 (Friday)

BAN vs PAK: Head-to-Head: BAN (6) – PAK (34)

The win in the first ODI was only the sixth victory for Bangladesh over Pakistan in 50-over cricket. These Asian sides have faced each other 40 times, and Pakistan have won 34 of those games.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report

The wicket at Shere Bangla National Stadium played well in the first ODI. There was enough assistance for everyone. The hit-the-deck bowlers will get good bounce with pace, like Nahid Rana did in the first game. There will be some swing early on when the ball is new, and spinners will get good purchase in the latter stages. However, this is a low-scoring venue, and we might see a bowler's dominant game.

BAN vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

TV: Not Televised

Digital: FanCode (App or Website)

BAN vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday afternoon in Dhaka shows clear and sunny conditions. The maximum temperature will be 32°C, with an average humidity of 44 percent and a moderate wind speed of 11 km/h.

BAN vs PAK: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, L

Bangladesh: L, W, W, L W

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh: T. Hasan Tamim, S. Hassan, L. Das (wk), N. Shanto, T. Hridoy, M. Hasan Miraz (c), A. Hossain, T. Ahmed, R. Hossain, M. Rahman, N. Rana

Pakistan: S. Farhan, S. Hussain, M. Sadaqat, Md. Rizwan (wk), S. Agha, A. Samad, H. Talat, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi (c), H. Rauf, A. Ahmed

BAN vs PAK: Players to Watch out for

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan is the only in-form batter for Pakistan currently. He just needs to take his time and play long. With the ball, Shaheen Afridi's role will be key because he has the ability to take early wickets.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan had a great first game, and he will carry that confidence forward into the second ODI. With the ball, Nahid Rana will be a possible threat, who damaged Pakistan in the first game.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan's inexperience with the bat was quite visible in the first ODI. They played too many unnecessary shots, which led to the downfall. Then, other batters like Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan are not in good form also. Overall, they have a scratchy batting lineup, and these conditions are tough for them.

They are against a team that has been dominant at home. Bangladesh know the line and length to bowl here, and they stuck to their plans. Pakistan's strategy of going with more all-rounders rather than specialist bowlers is not ideal for longer formats. Hence, Bangladesh will be clear favorites to win the second ODI on Friday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!