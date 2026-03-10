Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction, 1st ODI, Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026

After a dreadful T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan are touring Bangladesh for three ODIs. After non-stop T20I action, the focus shifts to the ODIs, as the ODI World Cup 2027 is not far away. Shaheen Afridi will have the responsibility to lead Pakistan, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead the hosts. The first ODI will be live from Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 11 (Wednesday) at 1:45 PM IST.

Pakistan had a horrible campaign, and they were poor throughout the tournament, failing to qualify for the semis. Hence, the PCB has dropped the likes of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Nawaz. Sahibzada Farhan, Maad Sadaqat, and Shamyl Hussain are ready to make their ODI debut in the first ODI. For Bangladesh, Litton Das will have a new role in the middle-order. Afif Hossain is back for the first time since December 2024. Bangladesh have a pretty strong side, and they have a good chance to start the series with a win.

BAN vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series : Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026

· Match : Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

· Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

· Time : 1:45 PM IST

· Date : March 11, 2026 (Wednesday)

BAN vs PAK: Head-to-Head: BAN (18) – PAK (11)

The first ODI will be the 40th time that these two sides will take on each other in the 50-over format. Having won 34 games, Pakistan are miles ahead in comparison, while the remaining five matches have ended in favor of Bangladesh.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium offers an even wicket, which is expected to go slow over time. The wicket is likely to be more in favor of spinners, as the old ball will grip more. Early on, there will be a good bounce, and seamers will get good assistance. But the wicket will grip more, making it a little tough for the batters.

BAN vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Not Televised

· Digital : FanCode (App or Website)

BAN vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Dhaka shows 30 percent chances of rain. The temperature will reach 32°C, with a moderate wind speed of 10 km/h and 43 percent humidity.

BAN vs PAK: Last Five Results

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L

Bangladesh: W, L, W, W, L

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh: N. Hossain Shanto, S. Sarkar, S. Hassan, T. Hridoy, L. Das (wk), M. Hasan Miraz (c), M. Islam, R. Hossain, T. Islam, M. Rahman, T. Ahmed

Pakistan: S. Farhan, S. Hussain, Md. Rizwan (wk), A. Samad, S. Ali Agha, M. Sadaqat, H. Talat, S. Afridi (c), H. Rauf, A. Ahmed, F. Akram

BAN vs PAK: Players to Watch out for

Pakistan: Salman Agha had a tough T20 World Cup 2026, but his numbers in ODIs are brilliant. He has been the most consistent player for Pakistan in this format. His ability to play spin and bowl well will be crucial in this game.

Bangladesh: Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the key player for Bangladesh. He takes wickets and also scores crucial runs under pressure.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Today’s Match Prediction: It is expected to be a competitive series. The wicket in Dhaka will assist the home side, as they have good spinners and batters who can play spin well. Pakistan have a good bowling unit with variety. But if we look at their batting unit, they will have three debuts in the first ODI.

Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan are the two established names in this format. These young players have done well in Pakistan, but the wicket here will be testing. That gives a clear edge to Bangladesh. But you never know with Bangladesh. They can lose a game from a good position. But if we look at the overall combination, Bangladesh will start as the favorite.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!