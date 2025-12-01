Bangladesh vs Ireland Prediction 3rd T20I, Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2025

Bangladesh vs Ireland Prediction: Ireland aim to win their maiden T20I bilateral series win over Bangladesh.

The win in the first T20I over Bangladesh put Ireland in the driver's seat in the three-match T20I series. They needed one more win to win their first T20I series against Bangladesh. But it couldn't happen as Bangladesh thrashed them in the second game to level the series. That has left the third and final game to decide which way this series is heading. The final game will be live from Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

This contest has a scheduled start of 5:30 PM IST on December 2 (Tuesday). Captain Litton Das took the team over the line with some good contributions down the order while chasing. With the ball, Mahedi Shak Hasan changed the game. He was rested in the first game, which didn't go well for the hosts. Ireland had their chances to win the second game, as they started well, but a dramatic collapse saw them losing the momentum.

BAN vs IRE: Match Info.

· Series: Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: December 02, 2025 (Tuesday)

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Head-to-Head: BAN (6) – IRE (3)

The upcoming game will be the 11th meeting between these two sides in T20Is. Bangladesh have a lead with six wins, and Ireland have won three games, and one remaining match has been washed out.

BAN vs IRE: Pitch Report

If we look at the first two games, the pitch has played well in favor of the batters. Teams have scored 170+ batting first, which is a good sign of the pitch. The wicket tends to slow down, and spinners will get more grip. But the dew in the second innings will make it even for the chasing side.

BAN vs IRE: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or Website)

BAN vs IRE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the third game in Chattogram shows no sign of rain. The weather will be cloudy later on, and the temperature will come down to 20°C, with 48 percent humidity and 11 kmph moderate wind speed.

BAN vs IRE: Last Five Results

Ireland: L, NR, L, W, L,

Bangladesh: L, L, L, L, W

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh: L. Das (c & wk), T. Hasan Tamim, P. Hossain Emon, S. Hassan, T. Hridoy, N. Hasan, M. Hasan, T. Hasan Sakib, N. Ahmed, M. Rahman, M. Saifuddin

Ireland: P. Stirling (c), T. Tector, H. Tector, B. Calitz, L. Tucker (wk), G. Delany, G. Dockrell, M. Adair, M. Humphreys, B. McCarthy, J. Little

BAN vs IRE: Probable Best Batter

Ireland: Tim Tector has played two important innings and given good starts to his side. He will be the one to watch out for.

Bangladesh: Litton Das is the most trusted batter for Bangladesh in this format. He showed it in the last game and played a match-winning knock for his team.

BAN vs IRE: Probable Best Bowler

Ireland: Mark Adair has loads of experience behind him. He bowls good changeups and relies on swing with the new ball.

Bangladesh: Mahedi Hasan is a very smart spinner in these conditions. He is not the big turner of the ball but varies his pace and line and gets success.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Today’s Match Prediction: These two teams are very even in this format. Ireland have a strong batting unit and a decent bowling attack. Bangladesh mainly rely on their bowlers and have good power hitters. That is where small things can make a difference. The toss will be important, and bowling first can be a good option.

Litton Das, Parvez Hossain, and Towhid Hridoy are the batters who have looked in good form for Bangladesh. They have some good finishers as well. That is what Ireland are lacking at the moment. These conditions are more in favor of the hosts, and they are favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!