Bangladesh vs Ireland Prediction 1st TEST, Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2025

Bangladesh vs Ireland Prediction: Najmul Hossain Shanto is back as Test captain for Bangladesh after stepping down.

After a tough white-ball assignment at home against West Indies, Bangladesh will be hosting Ireland for two tests and three T20Is, starting on Tuesday. The first test featuring Bangladesh and Ireland will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium between November 11 and 15, with a scheduled start of 9:30 AM IST daily. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has gone with Najmul Hossain Shanto as the test captain.

He stepped down from the captaincy after Bangladesh's series defeat against Sri Lanka at home. So, the board has shown trust in him, and he will look to produce some good results. Veteran star Musfiqur Rahim is back, and he will strengthen the batting unit for Bangladesh. On the other hand, Ireland are without Mark Adair and Josh Little due to injuries, and their bowling unit is looking less dangerous at the moment.

BAN vs IRE: Match Info.

· Series: Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st Test

· Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

· Time: 9:30 AM IST

· Date: November 11-15, 2025 (Tuesday-Saturday)

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Head-to-Head: BAN (1) – IRE (0)

Bangladesh and Ireland have only played one Test so far before this game. Bangladesh won that test by seven wickets in 2023.

BAN vs IRE: Pitch Report

The wicket in Sylhet is slow, and spinners will have a big role to play here. The wicket will have wear and tear as the game goes on, making it difficult to bat. That is why batting for the first two days will be better when the wicket is firm. Batting first can be an ideal decision at this pitch.

BAN vs IRE: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

BAN vs IRE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the coming days in Sylhet is predicted to be clear, with the average temperature around 23 and 26°C. The moderate wind speed is expected to be between 8 and 10 kmph with 45 percent humidity.

BAN vs IRE: Last Five Results

Ireland: W, L, W, D, L

Bangladesh: L, L, W, W, W

Bangladesh vs Ireland: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh: S. Islam, M. Hasan Joy, M. Haque, N. Hossain Shanto (c), M. Rahim, L. Das (wk), M. Hasan Miraz, T. Islam, E. Hossain, N. Rana, H. Mahmud

Ireland: S. Doheny, A. Balbirnie (c), C. Campher, H. Tector, P. Stirling, L. Tucker (wk), A. McBrine, B. McCarthy, C. Young, G. Hume, M. Humphreys

BAN vs IRE: Probable Best Batter

Ireland: Captain Andy Balbirnie has been the leading scorer for this team. He has a good play against spin, and it will be tested here.

Bangladesh: Monimul Haque is Bangladesh's premier test batter. He has a great record on the pitches at home and will be a key batter.

BAN vs IRE: Probable Best Bowler

Ireland: Matthew Humphreys will be the one to watch out for in this game. He is a good spinner who will get good assistance from this wicket in Sylhet.

Bangladesh: Taijul Islam is Bangladesh's most important weapon at home. He drafts the ball in and gets good turn from the wicket.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Today’s Match Prediction :

Bangladesh have a strong squad for the pitches at home. Their batters know how to play on this kind of sluggish wicket, which is why they have done well against all kinds of opposition at home across formats. These are tough conditions for Ireland, and their batters might find it difficult to perform here.

Bangladesh have a good batting unit, and their spinners are the key. Ireland have gone with a pace-heavy attack, which might not work here. Hence, we believe Bangladesh have a great chance, and they will win the first test in Sylhet.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!