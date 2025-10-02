BAN-W vs PAK-W Prediction Match 3, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

BAN-W vs PAK-W Prediction: Pakistan and Bangladesh have never made it to the knockouts of the ICC Women's World Cup.

After two games in India, the third game of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. This match will bring two Asian sides up against each other. Pakistan Women are scheduled to face Bangladesh Women on October 2 (Thursday) at R. Premadasa Stadium. Both sides are starting their campaign with this contest. Notably, both sides have never made it through the group stage.

Can they do it this time around? Pakistan Women recently played a hard-fought series against South Africa Women and ticked almost all the requirements. But the pressure will be different. Bangladesh Women have not played ODIs since April. So, for them, gathering everyone and producing a good performance will also be a challenge. But this is a tournament where every game counts, and a small mistake can cost big.

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 3

· Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Head-to-Head: BAN-W (7) – PAK-W (8)

Pakistan and Bangladesh have played 18 matches in women's ODIs. Pakistan Women are marginally ahead with 8 wins, and Bangladesh Women have won 7, while one game was tied.

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Pitch Report

Premadasa Stadium is a bowling-friendly venue. It offers early help for the pacers. The overcast conditions will also bring more moisture, and the new ball will swing around a bit more. Spinners will later come into play as the pitch will get slower and timing the shots will become difficult.

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast indicates chances of light rain on Thursday afternoon in Colombo, and we might see some delay or rain breaks. The maximum temperature during the game will reach up to 31°C with 71 percent humidity and 15 km/h wind speed.

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Last Five Results

Bangladesh Women: W, W, W, L, L

Pakistan Women: W, W, L, L, W

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh Women: S. Akter, F. Hoque, S. Akhter, N. Sultana (c & wk), S. Mostary, R. Moni, F. Khatun, N. Akter, S. Akter, R. Khan, M. Akter

Pakistan Women: M. Ali, O. Sohail, S. Amin, F. Sana (c), N. Pervaiz, E. Fatima, S. Nawaz (wk), S. Aroob Shah, D. Baig, R. Shamim, N. Sandhu

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Probable Best Batter

Bangladesh Women: Sharmin Akhter is the backbone for the batting unit of Bangladesh. She is one that sets the platform and plays long innings.

Pakistan Women: Sidra Amin has slammed two centuries in the last three innings and has scored 535 runs in ten innings. She is in the form of her life.

BAN-W vs PAK-W: Probable Best Bowler

Bangladesh Women: Nahida Akhter with her left-arm spin can prove to be effective on this pitch. She also showed a good performance in the warm-up matches.

Pakistan Women: Nashra Sandhu recorded her career-best figure of 6/26 in the last game and will be confident to bowl another good spell here.

BAN-W vs PAK-W Today’s Match Prediction: It is not easy to predict the winner because both teams have played the same kind of cricket recently. These sides rely more on their bowling unit and top order to bail them out of the tough situations. But because Pakistan Women are coming off a good series against South Africa, they will be more confident heading into this tournament.

Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali are scoring runs in almost every game. Then, they have more experienced bowlers on their side. Bangladesh women also have a good bowling unit, but it is their batting that can be fragile. Hence, Pakistan Women are favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!