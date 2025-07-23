BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction for Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2025, 3rd T20

BAN vs PAK: Not many gave Bangladesh a chance against Pakistan after what Pakistan did to them at home. But it has taken a 360-degree turn since then. Bangladesh have embarrassed Pakistan in the first two games and have won the series. The hosts have been the better side in the first two games and earned a deservedly 2-0 lead.

Now they will eye a series sweep with a win in the final game. The upcoming contest will be held on Thursday at Shere Bangla Stadium, with a scheduled start of 5:30 PM. Pakistan displayed a brilliant bowling effort and had a target of 134 to chase to win the second game. But they were 15/5 and 37/7.

The first six batters scored a combined 19 runs. Though their late middle order showed some fight, Bangladesh proved too good for them yet again. The hosts will be confident and have a pretty good chance. Pakistan, on the other hand, have a big task to save itself from the humiliation or embarrassment it might face after a series of whitewashes.

BAN vs PAK: Match Info.

· Tournament: Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd T20

· Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: July 22, 2025 (Tuesday)

BAN vs PAK: Head-to-Head Stats: BAN (5) – PAK (19)

Bangladesh have now recorded a total of five victories against Pakistan in the shorter format. They have played 24 games in total, and Pakistan have gone past the line 19 times.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report

As seen in the two games, the surface at Shere Bangla Stadium has been a nightmare for the batters. Only three half-centuries have been scored in the four innings, and only four batters have a total of 50 or more runs in two innings. We are in for another bowling-dominant game, and batters will have to do hard work on this surface.

BAN vs PAK: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

BAN vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Harare is sunny. The expected temperature is not high and will be around 20°C with no sign of rain. Humidity index is predicted to be around 30-40 percent with the wind blowing at an average speed of 8 km/h.

BAN vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh (BAN): Litton Das (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy. Md. Naim, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib

Pakistan (PAK): Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c). Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Md. Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza

BAN vs PAK: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Jaker Ali, Litton Das

· Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Parvez Hossain, Saim Ayub

· All-rounders: Mehidy Miraz (Captain), Faheem Ashraf

· Bowlers: Ahmed Daniyal, Shoriful Islam (Vice Captain), Tanzim Sakib, Salman Mirza

Dream11 Prediction: Pakistan still have a chance to register a sole win on this tour. But it will need a good innings from one of their top order batters. The top order has not been in form, and the difficult pitch condition is also one major reason for that. Because Bangladesh are playing at home, they are able to adjust to these conditions.

Or else, these are testing conditions for any team. The bowling side of both teams have done well, and it will be about the batting side of the two teams. But because Bangladesh have outplayed Pakistan in the first two games, they might start as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!