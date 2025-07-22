BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction for Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2025, 2nd T20

BAN vs PAK: Not many predicted what happened in the first T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The hosts completely swiped away Pakistan in both departments. They are 1-0 ahead in the series now. One more win and it will be history for them, as they have never beaten Pakistan in a bilateral T20I series.

The second T20I will be held at same venue, Shere Bangla National Stadium. It will begin at 5:30 PM on July 22. Bangladeshi bowlers didn't allow Pakistan to be confident at any point. The hosts had a perfect start, and that confidence will be with them ahead of the second game.

Pakistan couldn't adjust to the pitch and had so many errors in their batting department. Despite having a long batting depth, they failed to even bat 20 overs. The conditions will be tough again, and they are closing in for a humiliating series win. Salman Agha and his men need a strong performance to bounce back and level the series.

BAN vs PAK: Match Info.

· Tournament: Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20

· Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: July 22, 2025 (Tuesday)

BAN vs PAK: Head-to-Head Stats: BAN (4) – PAK (19)

Pakistan have a dominating record in this format against Bangladesh. They have won 19 out of 23 T20Is played between these sides, while Bangladesh have won the remaining four games.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report

Shere Bangla National Stadium is a bowling paradise which has only produced three games with 200+ total out of 76 T20Is played here. Be It a pace bowler or spinner, there is enough help in the surface to exploit. The bounce is low, and it becomes difficult to adjust for the visiting batters. Bowling first can give an edge.

BAN vs PAK: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV and FanCode (App or website)

BAN vs PAK: Weather Report

On Tuesday, the weather forecast predicts a 50-60 percent chance of thunderstorms in Dhaka. That might be a worrying sign. The temperature will rise up to 32°C with a moderate wind speed of 12 km/h. The humidity index is around 85 and 90 percent.

BAN vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh (BAN): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib

Pakistan (PAK): Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza

BAN vs PAK: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Haris, Litton Das

· Batters: Fakhar Zaman (captain) Parvez Hossain, Saim Ayub (vice captain)

· All-rounders: Mehidy Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Khushdil Shah

· Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Abbas Afridi, Taskin Ahmed

Dream11 Prediction: The game is likely to be closer, as Pakistan must have prepared for this game after losing the first game. Meanwhile, the prediction of rain makes the game even more interesting. The team that bowls first will have an upper hand because the pitch is likely to be under cover.

But still the edge will be with Bangladesh. They are playing at home and know the conditions in and out. Pakistan looked vulnerable in the first game, and it will be difficult for them. Hence, we believe Bangladesh have more chances of winning.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!