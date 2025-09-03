BAN vs NED Prediction, Netherlands tour of Bangladesh 2025, 3rd T20I

BAN vs NED Prediction: Netherlands will look to avoid the series whitewash after suffering humiliation in the first two games.

Two games and two dominating performances by Bangladesh in the ongoing home series against Netherlands. With a 2-0 lead, Bangladesh are ready to record a series whitewash as they head to the third and final game of the series. This match starts at 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday (September 3), taking place at the same venue, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. It has been tough going for the Dutch in both games.

Losing the toss has also not helped them much. The batters have not been able to adjust to the conditions and have failed in both games. They have not even scored 250 runs in two games combined. But Bangladesh are riding high, as they have not recorded three consecutive T20I series, and they will be highly confident of registering a series whitewash. They might look to make some changes to their playing XI, which might open doors for the Dutch.

BAN vs NED: Match Info.

· Series: Netherlands tour of Bangladesh 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: September 3, 2025 (Wednesday)

BAN vs NED: Head-to-Head: Bangladesh (6) vs Netherlands (1)

Bangladesh have stretched their winning lead against Netherlands to six out of seven games played between the two cricketing nations. Netherlands have only crossed the line once.

BAN vs NED: Pitch Report

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has produced the bowling-friendly wicket in the first two games, which was expected. Be it a fast bowler or slow bowler, there is enough help to trouble the batters. The bounce is also not consistent, which makes it tough to time the shots. Secondly, it is a low-scoring ground.

BAN vs NED: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

BAN vs NED: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening suggests a 40 percent chance of rain, which might cause some rain delay. The maximum temperature will be around 33°C with 80 percent humidity and 8 kmph average speed of wind.

BAN vs NED: Last Five Results

Bangladesh: W, W, L, W, W

Netherlands: L, W, W, L, L

BAN vs NED: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh XI: P. Hossain Emon, T. Hasan, L. Das (c & wk), T. Hridoy, J. Ali, M. Hasan, Md. Saifuddin, T. Sakib, N. Ahmed, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman

Netherlands XI: V. Singh, M. O'Dowd, S. Edwards (c & wk), S. Zulfiqar, N. Croes, S. Ahmed, T. Nidamanuru, K. Klein, P. van Meekeren, A. Dutt, D. Doram

BAN vs NED: Probable Best Batter

Bangladesh: Litton Das has played two good innings, and he has yet to be dismissed. The captain is leading from the front and has the best strike rate among top-order batters from both teams.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd has not performed as per his own standard. But Netherlands have high hopes from him, and he is someone who can take the game away from Bangladesh single-handedly.

BAN vs NED: Probable Best Bowler

Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed has taken six wickets in just two games and is bowling smartly. His ability to take wickets at different stages makes him a big asset for the team.

Netherlands: It has been a disappointing bowling performance for the Dutch, as they have only taken three wickets in two games. But Kyle Klein is their premier bowler and is expected to return good in the final game.

Match Prediction: Aryan Dutt is the top scorer for Netherlands in two games with 46 runs, and they have only taken three wickets in two matches. That shows how poor they have been. A horrible batting collapse and toothless bowling plans have made them look like a club-level team. Two poor games must have broken their confidence.

Now they might hope for this tour to end as early as possible. Bangladesh have been excellent in both departments. They have outplayed the Dutch in all areas, and they are deservedly on their way to winning the third game as well.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy or Betting Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!