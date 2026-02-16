Australia vs Sri Lanka Prediction, Match 30, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Australia were hit badly with injuries even ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were out, and then the injury to captain Mitchell Marsh hurt their combination more. Travis Head, the stand-in captain, has been in poor form, along with Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. That was visible when Australia met Zimbabwe and suffered an upset, which has put them in the early elimination category.

Australia will be challenged by in-form Sri Lanka, who are the co-hosts of the tournament. Dasun Shanaka and co. have been in great form, and they know these conditions, which has been visible in their performance. Sri Lanka will fancy all these and will look to knock them out of the tournament. This match will be live from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 16 (Monday) at 7 PM IST. Australia need points from this game, and they are expected to come hard in this game.

AUS vs SL: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 30

· Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 16, 2026 (Monday)

AUS vs SL: Head-to-Head: AUS (15) – SL (10)

A total of 26 T20Is have been played between these two former champions. Australia have managed 15 wins in comparison to 10 victories for Sri Lanka, with one washout.

AUS vs SL: Pitch Report

The pitch in Pallekele has been slow and low. There is consistent help for the bowlers here. The pace and bounce will be good for the fast bowlers when the ball is new. Then as the ball gets old, spinners are likely to dominate. But the line should be crucial. As seen in recent matches, spinners have had success. Bowlers, who has bowled within the stumps? So, that will be a key.

AUS vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening in Palleleke will be overcast with 87 percent humidity. The temperature will be around 18°C with a moderate wind speed of 5 kmph.

AUS vs SL: Last Five Results

Sri Lanka: L, L, L, W, W

Australia: L, L, L, W, L

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs:

Australia: T. Head (c), J. Inglis (wk), M. Renshaw, C. Green, T. David, G. Maxwell, M. Stoinis, N. Ellis, B. Dwarshuis, A. Zampa, M. Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka: P. Nissanka, K. Mishara, P. Rathnayake, K. Mendis (wk), K. Mendis, D. Shanaka (c), D. Hemantha, D. Chameera, D. Wellalage, M. Theekshana, M. Pathirana

AUS vs SL: Players to Watch out for

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis is the most experienced batter for Sri Lanka, who has done well against Australia. His current form is also good, and he can set a great platform in these tough conditions for his team.

Australia: Travis Head needs to take more responsbility. These pitches are not easy, and if he can play 7-8 overs, Australia can get an edge.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Today’s Match Prediction: Australia have bounced back well after a defeat against West Indies. Their bowlers failed to deliver in the first two matches, but against Scotland, they were on point. Both openers have not played a big innings so far. But they are proven match-winners, and their presence on the crease will put the pressure on Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka had a great game in the last game, but beating Australia will be a massive hurdle for them. They have some good players, but they might struggle to deliver as a unit. That is the reason why Australia will be firm favorites to start this game on Monday.

