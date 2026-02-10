Australia vs Ireland Prediction, Match 14, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Australia are part of Group B along with Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman. They are scheduled to play all of their group games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The first game for Australia will be up against Ireland. This game will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium on February 11 (Wednesday) at 3 PM IST. Mitchell Marsh and his men will be without their premier trio.

Mitchell Starc has retired from T20Is and Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are out of the team because of injury. Star batter Tim David has also been out for the first few games, as he has not recovered completely. So, a lot will depend on the senior players to perform. Ireland had a tough start, and they lost to Sri Lanka and will hope for an improved display to challenge Australia in this game.

AUS vs IRE: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Australia vs Ireland, Match 14

· Venue : R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo · Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 11, 2026 (Wednesday)

AUS vs IRE: Head-to-Head: AUS (2) – IRE (0)

Australia and Ireland have squared off twice in the shorter format and the Men in Yellow have both wins.

AUS vs IRE: Pitch Report

The wicket at R. Premadasa Stadium is slow and low, which is expected to break down as the game goes on. The bounce will be variable in the lateral stage, which makes the shot-making a challenging aspect. As per the history suggests, the wicket will assist the bowlers more and we might see spinners doing bulk of the job.

AUS vs IRE: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS vs IRE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon in Colombo shows partly cloudy conditions. The highest temperature in the day will be at 28°C, with a moderate wind speed of 13 kmph and 68 percent humidity.

AUS vs IRE: Last Five Results

Ireland: W, L, W, W, L

Australia: L, NR, L, L, L

Australia vs Ireland: Predicted XIs:

Australia: M. Marsh (C), T. Head, C. Green, J. Inglis (wk), M. Renshaw, M. Stoinis, G. Maxwell, B. Dwarshuis, N. Ellis, M. Kuhnemann, A. Zampa

Ireland: R. Adair, H. Tector, P. Stirling (c), C. Campher, L. Tucker (wk), B. Calitz, G. Dockrell, G. Delany, B. McCarthy, M. Adair, M. Humphreys

AUS vs IRE: Players to Watch out for

Ireland: Curtis Campher is the match-winning all-rounder for Ireland in this format. He adds a lot of value with bat and ball and does it pretty well.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh is one of the best T20 openers going around. He is also in great form with the bat and needs just a few overs to change the scenario.

Australia vs Ireland Today’s Match Prediction: Ireland lack the experience of doing well at the ICC event, which was quite visible in the last game when they had a chance to beat Sri Lanka, but they failed to convert chances to a win. They will be tested more against Australia. Ireland can take advantage of the inexperienced Australian bowling unit.

But can they stop the Australian batting unit? That looks pretty difficult. The bowling unit for Ireland is not performing at the moment, and then the batters are one-dimensional. Despite having an inexperienced pace attack, Australia will be favorites going into this contest in Colombo.

