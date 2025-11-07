Australia vs India Prediction T20I, India tour of Australia 2025

Australia vs India Prediction: Team India eye winning their third straight bilateral T20I series against Australia.

The fourth T20I between Australia and India saw the hosts getting surrendered with the bat and getting all out for just 119 runs while chasing 168 to win. It was their second-lowest T20I total for Australia at home, and they suffered an embarrassing defeat. Mitchell Marsh and his men can't win the series now, but they have a chance to level the series in Brisbane. India and Australia will be up against each other in the fifth and final T20I.

This match will be live from the Gabba on November 8 (Saturday) at 1:45 PM IST. India had a struggle with the bat, and at one stage, it looked like they didn't have enough runs. But Indian spinners used the conditions well and got grip out of the wicket. Australia were visibly struggling against spin, and they couldn't bat the full quota of their 20 overs. However, the conditions in Brisbane will be in their favor, and they will have a chance to level the series.

AUS vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs India, 5th T20I

· Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

· Time: 1:45 PM IST

· Date: November 08, 2025 (Saturday)

Australia vs India: Head-to-Head: AUS (12) – IND (22)

Team India have a good T20I record against Australia. They have beaten them in 22 wins out of 36 games between the two. Australia have managed to win 12 matches, while two games have been abandoned.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report

The wicket in Brisbane is fast and has good bounce. This is a brilliant surface for the fast bowlers with good carry and seam movement. The ground is also big, and batters will have a challenge in front of them. Hence, batters need to adjust to the conditions, and choosing to bowl first should be an advantage.

AUS vs IND: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday evening in Brisbane shows a 30 percent chance of passing showers during the game. The temperature will reach around 23°C, and expected humidity will be around 80 percent with a moderate speed of 14 kmph.

AUS vs IND: Last Five Results

India: W, NR, L, W, W

Australia: W, NR, W, L, L

Australia vs India: Predicted XIs:

Australia: M. Marsh (c), M. Short, T. David, J. Inglis (wk), J. Philippe, M. Stoinis, G. Maxwell, X. Bartlett, B. Dwarshuis, N. Ellis, A. Zampa

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, T. Varma, S. Yadav (c), J. Sharma (wk), S. Dube, A. Patel, W. Sundar, A. Singh, V. Chakaravarthy, J. Bumrah

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Batter

India: India have a strong batting unit, and Abhishek Sharma is the main weapon for them. He bats in the third gear, and if he can stay for 6-7 overs, India will be flying high.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh has been batting well for the last year or so. He has adapted the aggressive batting template, which has benefited them in recent times.

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Bowler

India: Varun Chakravarthy has been very hard to pick for Australia. He is bowling in powerplay and is containing these batters, which is itself a big achievement for a spinner.

Australia: Nathan Ellis has nine wickets in four games. He is bowling brilliantly and using his pace to best effect to take wickets.

Australia vs India Today’s Match Prediction: Australia have missed their key players in the last couple of games. But they are used to these conditions, and their performance has been contrasting. They need their batters to have a good contribution. The bowling for Australia has also been a big disappointment as well. Only Nathan Ellis has looked in control.

For India, the batters are playing good innings, and their experienced bowlers are making sure that Australia don't get away with anything. This Indian team is more experienced and skillful than Australia. That is why we believe that India are expected to win this game on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!