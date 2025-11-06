Australia vs India Prediction T20I, India tour of Australia 2025

Australia vs India Prediction: Travis Head and Kuldeep Yadav have been released from their respective teams ahead of the fourth T20I.

Team India had a dominating performance in the third T20I in Hobart, and they recorded a 5-wicket win to level the series. That has added more spice to the team as two matches are left to play. The fourth T20I will be live from Carrara Oval in Queensland on November 6 (Thursday) at 1:45 PM IST. Australian bowling without Josh Hazlewood suffered a hammering from India. Nathan Ellis looked in good touch, but other bowlers couldn't contain the Indian batters.

Hence, we can see some changes to the playing XI for Australia ahead of the fourth game. Travis Head has been released to prepare for the Ashes series. As a result, we might see Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa coming into the playing XI. For India, Kuldeep Yadav has been released ahead of the home test series against South Africa. The return of Arshdeep Singh led India to win, and the visitors might stick with the same combination.

AUS vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs India, 4th T20I

· Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

· Time: 1:45 PM IST

· Date: November 06, 2025 (Thursday)

Australia vs India: Head-to-Head: AUS (12) – IND (21)

Team India have taken their winning tally to 21 in T20Is against Australia out of 35 games. The Men in Yellow have won 12 matches, and two T20Is between the two have been called off.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report

The wicket in Carrara Oval is good for fast bowlers early on, but it is expected to settle down well for batters. Spinners might get more assistance with the new ball, and the outfield is great here. The average score here is around 155-165, and chasing is recommended in evening matches.

AUS vs IND: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Queensland is pretty good and clear. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 21°C with a moderate wind speed of 11 kmph and 62-65 percent humidity.

AUS vs IND: Last Five Results

India: W, W, NR, L, W

Australia: NR, W, NR, W, L

Australia vs India: Predicted XIs:

Australia: M. Marsh (c), J. Inglis (wk), M. Short, M. Owen, T. David, M. Stoinis, G. Maxwell, N. Ellis, X. Bartlett, S. Abbott, A. Zampa

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, T. Varma, S. Yadav (c), J. Sharma (wk), S. Dube, A. Patel, W. Sundar, A. Singh, V. Chakaravarthy, J. Bumrah

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Batter

India: Abhishek Sharma has been at the top of the rankings for a while now; it is because of the success he is getting with the bat. He will be India's most dangerous batter in this game.

Australia: Tim David played an incredible innings in Hobart. He was hitting some of the biggest sixes with ease. He put pressure on Indian bowlers and will be keen to replicate that.

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Bowler

India: Arshdeep Singh's return made the difference for India. He took three big wickets and helped India restrict the hosts to a chaseable total.

Australia: Nathan Ellis showed great variations in Hobart. He bowled slower balls and pace-on delivery to surprise the batters. He will be the one to watch out for his team.

Australia vs India Today’s Match Prediction: Team India have the momentum on their side, and they looked like a great batting side in Hobart. Australia will miss the wicket-taking ability of Hazlewood on these pitches again. But Adam Zampa is one bowler that will be challenging for the Indian middle order. Glenn Maxwell can be another player that India should worry about.

But if we look at the two sides, India have a clear advantage. Arshdeep and Jasprit are the two best bowlers in this format, and then there's the mystery spin of Varun Chakravarthy. Though India can suffer with the other two bowling options, overall they are better than Australia on the basis of the current two squads.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!