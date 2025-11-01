Australia vs India Prediction T20I, India tour of Australia 2025

Australia vs India Prediction: India aim to bounce back after a crushing defeat and level the series in Hobart.

After a decent show in the abandoned first game in Canberra, India surrendered with the bat at the MCG. Abhishek Sharma (68 off 37) and Harshit Rana (35 off 33) were the only batters in double figures, and the other nine batters scored a combined19 runs. This is one of the worst batting displays for India in the last year or so. All because of some venomous bowling from Josh Hazlewood and co.

Trailing by 0-1, India will lock horns with Australia in the third game, which will be live from Bellerive Oval in Hobart. This match has a scheduled start of 1:45 PM IST on November 2 (Sunday). India can't lose this game because they will not be in a position to win the series after that. But ahead of the next game, India have a lot of things to address. The bowling combination with only two specialist seamers on these pitches might not work, and three spinners in the squad is another big question.

AUS vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs India, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

· Time: 1:45 PM IST

· Date: November 02, 2025 (Sunday)

Australia vs India: Head-to-Head: AUS (12) – IND (20)

The upcoming game will be the 35th contest between India and Australia in this format. Despite a defeat at MCG, India are still leading with 20 wins, and Australia have won 12 games. Two matches between these sides have been washed out.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report

The wicket in Hobart is good for fast bowling initially, as there will be swing and seam movement with the new ball. However, the wicket here gets easier with time, and batters will start doing well here. According to the playing conditions, bowling first can be ideal here.

AUS vs IND: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Hobart shows partly cloudy conditions with the temperature between 19 and 21°C. The humidity during the scheduled time is predicted to be between 55 and 65 percent with a moderate wind speed of 12 kmph.

AUS vs IND: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, NR, L

Australia: W, NR, W, NR, W

Australia vs India: Predicted XIs:

Australia: M. Marsh (c), T. Head, J. Inglis (wk), M. Owen, T. David, M. Stoinis, G. Maxwell, N. Ellis, X. Bartlett, S. Abbott, A. Zampa

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, T. Varma, S. Yadav (c), S. Samson (wk), S. Dube, A. Patel, A. Singh, K. Yadav, V. Chakaravarthy, J. Bumrah

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Batter

India: There were doubts about Abhishek Sharma's batting style in Australia. But in two innings, he has shown that he can play well and has used the pace and bounce to his success.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh is someone who can change the game in a few overs. He was at 15 off 15 balls at MCG and finished at 46 off 26, scoring the next 31 runs off just nine balls.

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Bowler

India: Nathan Ellis is the bowler to look for, as he has shown good variations. His back-of-the-hand slower ones have stuck to the crease and troubled the batters.

Australia: Jasprit Bumrah will be the man that India will look up to. His accuracy, variations, lengths, and stature make him a different-level bowler.

Australia vs India Today’s Match Prediction: Josh Hazlewood is not part of the remaining three T20Is; that will be a big relief for Team India. Other bowlers have shown some weaknesses, but Hazlewood has been perfect with his line and length. Now, India have to target Australian bowlers if they want to win and level the series.

Secondly, India need to make changes to the bowling unit, as dropping Arshdeep Singh will not help them on these pitches. But if we look at the Australian camp, despite missing Hazlewood, they have good resources, and they will also see the return of Maxwell, Zampa, and Abbott. That is why Australia are expected to win the third game on Sunday.

