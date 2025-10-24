Australia vs India Prediction 3rd ODI, India tour of Australia 2025

Australia vs India Prediction: Australia aim for a first-ever ODI series whitewash over India at home.

Australia have proved to be too good for Shubman Gill and his team to handle, as they have taken a 2-0 unbeatable lead in the ongoing series. Australia will look to make it 3-0 and record the first-ever bilateral ODI series whitewash over India at home.

The third and final game will be live from Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25 (Saturday) at 9 AM IST. The Indian top order have failed in both games, which has put pressure on other batters. India are going with three all-rounders, which has not helped them with either bat or ball.

Hence, they need to change strategies and bring Kuldeep Yadav back into the team. Gill and Virat Kohli also need to score runs, as they have failed badly. Australia also have some struggles, but they have managed to get out of them. This young Australian side has found new match-winners when the time has been difficult.

AUS vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs India, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

· Time: 9:00 AM IST

· Date: October 25, 2025 (Saturday)

Australia vs India: Head-to-Head: AUS (86) – IND (58)

Australia have an excellent record in ODIs over India. They have won 86 out of 154 games in total, while India have managed to win 58 games, and a total of ten games have ended without any result.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report

The wicket in Sydney tends to offer more assistance for the spinners. It has good grip as the ball gets old, while fast bowlers can use the early swing. The history suggests that the team batting first has won around 60 percent of matches here, because early on the batting conditions are pretty good.

AUS vs IND: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Sydney shows overcast conditions with the maximum temperature crossing the 24°C mark. The expected humidity is to be around 40-50 percent with an average wind speed of 18 kmph.

AUS vs IND: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, L, L

Australia: L, L, W, W, W

Australia vs India: Predicted XIs:

Australia: T. Head, M. Marsh (c), M. Short, A. Carey (wk), M. Renshaw, C. Connolly, M. Owen, X. Bartlett, M. Starc, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood

India: R. Sharma, S. Gill (c), V. Kohli, A. Patel, S. Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), K. Yadav, H. Rana, N. Kumar Reddy, A. Singh, Md. Siraj

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Batter

India: Shreyas Iyer has looked good in two games for India. He has adjusted his game well for the bouncy pitches here and has changed his stance, which has helped him score runs here.

Australia: Matt Renshaw has started his career well. In both games, he has played a significant role, helping his team in the chase.

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Bowler

India: For India, Arshdeep Singh has looked in good touch. Other bowlers have been expensive, while Arshdeep has contained the batters well.

Australia: Adam Zampa bagged the Man of the Match award on his return with a four-wicket haul. He bowled, took chances with more flight, and was successful.

Australia vs India Today’s Match Prediction: On the basis of these two ODIs, India seem to have more issues across three departments than Australia. The top order hasn't fired in two games, and they don't have specialist batters down the order. Then, Harshit and Siraj have been inconsistent and also expensive. India have also dropped catches and missed run-outs.

That is not how you can beat a team like Australia. Meanwhile, the hosts have managed to extract 7-8 notable individual performances in two games. They have a better pace attack, wicket-taking spinners, in-form middle order, and aggressive openers. That is why we believe Australia are expected to win the final ODI on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!