Australia vs India Prediction 2nd T20I, India tour of Australia 2025

Australia vs India Prediction: The action returns as India and Australia will have a face-off at the MCG.

The first game of the five-match T20I series was washed out due to rain. That has left four more games to play. The second T20I will be live from Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31 (Friday) at 1:45 PM IST. India have cleared their intent that they will carry on playing in a certain manner and will go after the bowling. Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and captain Suryakumar Yadav had decent starts to this series.

India must have earned some sort of confidence after their short stay on the crease. Australia also had some good spells from Josh Hazlewood and Xavier Bartlett. Both teams will hope to have the complete action, as there is a prediction of rain on Friday as well. Both teams can look for some changes to their playing XI going into the second T20I..

AUS vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs India, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

· Time: 1:45 PM IST

· Date: October 31, 2025 (Friday)

Australia vs India: Head-to-Head: AUS (11) – IND (20)

India lead over Australia in the head-to-head record in the shorter format. These sides have squared off in 33 T20s. India have bagged 20 wins as compared to 11 for Australia, and two games have been washed out.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report

MCG offers a brilliant bowling wicket for the fast bowlers. It is a drop-in surface, which will have good bounce and pace to exploit. The spinners will also get good bounce, and big square boundaries will give them the chance to give the ball more air. The chasing at MCG can be hard, and batting first will be ideal.

AUS vs IND: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Melbourne shows a 20 percent chance of rain during the scheduled time. The temperature is expected to be around 17°C with a moderate wind speed around 14 kph and 82 percent humidity.

AUS vs IND: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, W, NR

Australia: W, W, NR, W, NR

Australia vs India: Predicted XIs:

Australia: M. Marsh (c), T. Head, J. Inglis (wk), M. Owen, T. David, M. Stoinis, J. Philippe, N. Ellis, X. Bartlett, M. Kuhnemann, J. Hazlewood

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, T. Varma, S. Yadav (c), S. Samson (wk), S. Dube, H. Rana, A. Patel, K. Yadav, V. Chakaravarthy, J. Bumrah

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Batter

India: Suryakumar Yadav showed good form with the bat in Canberra. His game suits such pitches with good bounce, and he can use the boundaries to good effect..

Australia: Mitchell Marsh is in good form, and he is playing match-winning knocks at the top. He will be the big wicket for India in this game.

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Bowler

India: Jasprit Bumrah will love bowling at MCG. It is a big ground, and he can use the conditions to trouble the batters.

Australia: Josh Hazlewood bowled in a tight channel in Canberra and didn't allow the Indian batters to score off him. His height and pace will have more extension at MCG.

Australia vs India Today’s Match Prediction: India will love playing at MCG and have some good memories from here. Both teams are playing with an aggressive approach, and it will be an intense battle. It is all about putting the opposition under pressure. India have a strong batting unit, and the middle order can be a worry.

But Australia look more settled in both departments. They have batters who are in good form and know the conditions better than Indian players. The Australian bowling unit is also pretty good as per these pitches. That is why we believe Australia have a better chance to win here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!