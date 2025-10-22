Australia vs India Prediction 2nd ODI, India tour of Australia 2025

Australia vs India Prediction: Virat Kohli has five international centuries at Adelaide Oval.

The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was spoiled totally by rain and Australian bowlers, as the two scored a combined 8 runs. India also had a top-order collapse, which resulted in the game ending in favor of Australia by seven wickets. With a 1-0 lead, Australia will now take on India in the second ODI. This game will be live from Adelaide Oval, starting at 9 AM IST on October 23 (Thursday).

Indian batters found it hard to get going, and the bounce was difficult to adjust to for them. Bowlers didn't have much to defend, and it was a comfortable chase for Australia. India might look to go with the same team and try to work on their batting. Shubman Gill lost his opening game as captain and will be looking to get a "W" in front of his name. India will be desperate to win the game and head into the final game with 1-1.

AUS vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs India, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

· Time: 9:00 AM IST

· Date: October 23, 2025 (Thursday)

Australia vs India: Head-to-Head: AUS (85) – IND (58)

The upcoming game will be the 154th meeting between these two sides in the 50-over cricket. Australia are ahead with 85 victories, while India have been victorious in 58 matches, and the remaining ten games have been called off.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report

Adelaide Oval will have a drop-in wicket, which offers early bounce and movement. But as the game goes on, the spinners will get more from the pitch. It is a great batting wicket, and the small square boundaries will also help the batters to plan their big shots.

AUS vs IND: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Adelaide shows a 15 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The weather will be overcast, and the temperature is likely to be around 18 and 20°C, with moderate wind speed around 13 kmph and 58 percent humidity.

AUS vs IND: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, W, L

Australia: L, L, L, W, W

Australia vs India: Predicted XIs:

Australia: T. Head, M. Marsh (c), M. Short, J. Philippe (wk), M. Renshaw, C. Connolly, M. Owen, M. Starc, N. Ellis, M. Kuhnemann, J. Hazlewood

India: R. Sharma, S. Gill (c), V. Kohli, S. Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), A. Patel, W. Sundar, N. Kumar Reddy, H. Rana, Md. Siraj, A. Singh





AUS vs IND: Probable Best Batter

India: Among the current top order for India, captain Shubman Gill is in good form. He scored runs in Tests and T20Is and has five Test hundreds in the last 3-4 months.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh is in dream form. He is scoring runs in T20Is and took that form into the first ODI, winning the Man of the Match award.

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Bowler

India: Arshdeep Singh is brilliant for these pitches. He can swing the ball and also bowls well in death overs. Then, he can also contain batters who go hard against him.

Australia: Josh Hazlewood bowled well in the first ODI. He has been bowling in good rhythm, and it is showing in the way he is bowling.

Australia vs India Today’s Match Prediction: After the first defeat, India will come prepared for the second game. They have batters with experience, and the wicket in Adelaide will suit the Indian style. Hence, one can expect a better show from the visitors. But Australia will be looking to execute their plans, like they did in the first game.

Secondly, the toss will be crucial in this game. There might be rain, and that means whoever bowls first will have an edge on the conditions. Hazlewood and Starc with the new ball give Australia an edge. India need to find a way to score against them without losing wickets. As of now, Australia are favorites to beat India in the second ODI.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!