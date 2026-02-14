Australia vs India Prediction 1st T20I, India Women tour of Australia 2026

Australia are all set to host India Women for a multi-format series in February and March. These two sides will be up against each other in six white-ball matches and one test. Australia Women are ready to take on the Women in Blue in the first T20I in Sydney. This game will be live from Sydney Cricket Stadium on February 15 (Sunday) at 1:30 PM IST.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been pretty successful as a captain, and they beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in their previous game. Most of the Indian players did well in the WPL 2026 and showed good performances. Meanwhile, this will be a debut tour for Sophie Molineux as a full-time captain for Australia. Alyssa Healy has announced her retirement, and Molineux will have the responsibility to lead this all-star squad. India have given chances to new players like G. Kamalini and Bharati Fulmali.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Match Info.

· Series : India Women tour of Australia Women 2026

· Match : Australia Women vs India Women, 1st T20I

· Venue : Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney · Time : 1:45 PM IST

· Date : February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

Australia Women vs India Women: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (26) – IND-W (7)

These two top sides have faced each other in 33 T20Is in women's cricket. India are nowhere near Australia Women. The Women in Yellow have managed 33 games as compared to seven wins for India Women.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report

The wicket at SCG is a drop-in surface, which is expected to offer good bounce and pace. Batters can play their shots on the up, whereas fast bowlers will have good assistance with the new ball. The toss can be crucial because both teams will look to chase here.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS-W vs IND-W: Weather Report

This is an evening game, and there is a prediction of rain on Sunday morning. The temperature will be around 23°C with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph with an average humidity of 57 percent.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Last Five Results

India Women: W, W, W, W, W

Australia Women: W, W, W, W, W

Australia Women vs India Women: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: P. Litchfield, B. Mooney (wk), G. Voll, E. Perry, A. Gardner, A. Sutherland, N. Carey, G. Wareham, S. Molineux (c), K. Garth, D. Brown

India Women: S. Mandhana, S. Verma, J. Rodrigues, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), A. Reddy, K. Gaud, S. Patil, S. Charani, R. Singh

AUS-W vs IND-W: Players to Watch out for

India Women: Smriti Mandhana has been in premier form, and she played a match-winning knock in the WPL 2026 final. She has played in Australia and has good numbers against them.

Australia Women: Annabel Sutherland has become Australia's premier performer in this format. She delivers in death overs with the ball and is a powerful striker of the ball.

Australia Women vs India Women Today’s Match Prediction: India Women have improved drastically in the last 3-4 years and have challenged Australia across formats. They will not be an easy opposition to roll on. India's batting is filled with match-winners with power in the middle order. If India struggle, it will be their bowling department.

They have an inexperienced bowling unit, and most of them are on their first-ever tour of Australia. There will be different bowling strategies here. On the other hand, Australia Women are very dominant at home, and they have match-winners from top to bottom. Having 4-5 genuine all-rounders also gives them a big luxury. Hence, we believe Australia Women will win this game.

