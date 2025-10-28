Australia vs India Prediction 1st T20I, India tour of Australia 2025

Australia vs India Prediction: This series will feature the top two ranked T20I sides battling it out to prove their domination.

The action will be at high stakes as the top two ranked T20I sides are ready to collide against each other in the five-match T20I series. Australia under Mitchell Marsh will take on the Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I team. The first game will be live from Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday at 1:45 PM IST. Both teams have had success and have beaten their oppositions. This series will decide which is the best T20I side in the world.

India had an impressive performance in the Asia Cup 2025. But they had some areas of concern. Their fielding has been below-standard, which can cost the momentum within the game. The form of Suryakumar Yadav has been under the scanner, and Gill's consecutive failure in ODIs can impact his T20I form as well. For Australia, Travis Head looks short of runs, but they have backup with their powerful batting performances. All in all, we are in for a mouthwatering contest here.

AUS vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs India, 1st T20I

· Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

· Time: 1:45 PM IST

· Date: October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)

Australia vs India: Head-to-Head: AUS (11) – IND (20)

Unlike the other two formats, India have a better record over Australia in the T20Is. They have beaten the Men in Yellow in 20 out of 32 games, whereas Australia have won 11 matches and one game has been called off.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report

The wicket in Manuka Oval is considered a good batting wicket. However, the weather can influence the conditions, and pacers can get swing early on and good bounce. The wicket will settle down with time, and batting in the second innings will be comparatively better.

AUS vs IND: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Canberra shows the possibility of passing showers in the evening. The temperature is likely to get recorded around 13°C with humidity around 78 percent and a moderate wind speed of 10 kmph.

AUS vs IND: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, W, W

Australia: L, W, W, NR, W

Australia vs India: Predicted XIs:

Australia: M. Marsh ©, T. Head, J. Inglis, M. Stoinis, M. Short, M. Owen, T. David, B. Dwarshuis, X. Bartlett, M. Kuhnemann, J. Hazlewood

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav ©, T. Varma, S. Samson, S. Dube, A. Patel, N. Kumar Reddy, J. Bumrah, A. Singh, K. Yadav

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Batter

India: Abhishek Sharma is turning everything into gold with his form. The Southpaw was the key reason that India won the Asia Cup 2025, and he will be playing in a similar manner here.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh has been in good batting form. He has won several matches in the last month or so on his own.

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Bowler

India: Jasprit Bumrah is back, and he can adjust his length very quickly. His angle, action, and ability make him a very difficult bowler, and Australia know it.

Australia: Josh Hazlewood was unplayable in ODIs, and Indian batters found it hard to face him. His bounce and line are very accurate.

Australia vs India Today’s Match Prediction: It is the battle of superiority when the two best sides come up against each other. India have the challenge to keep their undefeated run, while Australia will not come easy on them. Both teams have a number of match-winners, who can win games single-handedly. The batting units of two teams are very strong.

It might come down to small things. The team that chases will have a slight edge. India need to work on their catching because Australia clearly have an upper hand in this regard. With home conditions on their side, Australia will start the first T20I as favorites.

