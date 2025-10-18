Australia vs India Prediction 1st ODI, India tour of Australia 2025

Australia vs India Prediction: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back for India since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The new-age rivalry in cricket is all set to host another episode as two star-studded sides are set to square off in a three-match ODI series. It is Australia against India, and the first ODI is all set to begin on October 19 (Sunday) at Optus Stadium in Perth at 9 AM IST. This series will also see the comeback of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for India, who have hung up their boots from Tests and T20Is.

Shubman Gill will lead India in his first series after taking over the ODI captaincy from Rohit. India don't have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, so Mohammed Siraj will have the responsibility to lead the pace bowling unit. Australia are also missing captain Pat Cummins, and it is Mitchell Marsh who will lead the team. Australia are also missing Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, and a few more stars. But despite all this, we expect a cracking contest.

AUS vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs India, 1st ODI

· Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

· Time: 9:00 AM IST

· Date: October 19, 2025 (Saturday)

Australia vs India: Head-to-Head: AUS (84) – IND (58)

India and Australia have locked horns in 152 ODIs in this rivalry. Australia have an upper hand, as they have won 84 matches as compared to 58 wins for India, whereas ten games have been called off.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report

The surface in Perth is best suited for fast bowling. There is extra bounce or zip from this wicket, and pacers will love bowling here. There will be less swing, but seam movement is expected. Spinners might be in the game with the old ball, and chasing is recommended here.

AUS vs IND: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast in Perth for Sunday shows a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The temperature is predicted to be between 18 and 20°C, with 52 percent humidity and 14 kmph wind speed.

AUS vs IND: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, W, W

Australia: NR, L, L, L, W

Australia vs India: Predicted XIs:

Australia: T. Head, M. Marsh (C), M. Labuschagne, M. Renshaw, C. Connoly, J. Philippe (WK), M. Owen, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, M. Kuhnemann, N. Ellis

India: R. Sharma, S. Gill (C), V. Kohli, S. Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), N. Kumar Reddy, W. Sundar, K. Yadav, A. Singh, M. Siraj, P. Krishna





AUS vs IND: Probable Best Batter

India: Virat Kohli is back, and his numbers against and in Australia are phenomenal. He is playing against his favorites opponents and has a point to prove with the bat.

Australia: Travis Head has been a big headache for India across formats. He can take advantage of the inexperienced pace unit for India.

AUS vs IND: Probable Best Bowler

India: Kuldeep Yadav has been bowling well. He can turn the ball on any surface, and his improved wrong-un has been successful as well. He was India's highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025.

Australia: Josh Hazlewood has been doing pretty well in recent times. He has improved his death bowling, and we all know how good he is with the new ball.

Australia vs India Today’s Match Prediction: These two teams have been very competitive in recent times. Australia are home; they are very strong, and they have players in good form. But they have an inexperienced middle order, which might face the challenge. But India also have a similar problem in their batting. Though they have in-form top five, after that, they have Nitish and one of Axar or Sundar.

So, Australia have a serious batting depth. Bowling-wise, having Starc and Hazlewood is a luxury for any captain. For India, they are better in spin, but in Perth, spinners get very little help. That is why Australia are expected to win the first ODI.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!