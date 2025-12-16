Australia vs England Prediction 3rd Test, England tour of Australia 2025

England won their last test in Australia back in 2015-16. Since then, it's been ten years that they have tasted success down under. From a two-day test in Perth to another humiliation in the Brisbane test, England have only disappointed themselves and their fans. Now, they are not left with any choice, and another defeat means they will lose yet another Ashes series. Hence, Ben Stokes and co. will be looking for some plans.

The third test will be live from Adelaide Oval on December 17-21 with a scheduled start of 5 AM IST. After missing the first two tests, captain Pat Cummins is back after injury. He will be leading the team in the third test. Australia have also added Nathan Lyon, as the pitch might be assisting spin. England have only gone with three specialist bowlers with Ben Stokes and Will Jacks. England have gone for a long batting lineup; will it work here? Only time will tell.

AUS vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series : England tour of Australia 2025

· Match : Australia vs England, 3rd Test

· Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide · Time : 5:00 AM IST

· Date : December 17-21, 2025 (Wednesday-Sunday)

Australia vs England: Head-to-Head: AUS (154) – ENG (112)

England and Australia have been facing each other for almost two centuries. These teams have played 363 tests until now. Australia have managed to win 154 games, England have won 112, and 97 tests have been drawn between the two sides.

AUS vs ENG: Pitch Report

The wicket in Adelaide is good for batting. The first two days will be good for batting. After that the pitch will see tear and wear. The wicket will grip with time, and spinners will come into play. It will become difficult to chase here, and batting first will be ideal.

AUS vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the coming five days in Adelaide will be clear and bright. The temperature is predicted to be between 25 and 27°C with a moderate wind speed of 12-14 kmph and a humidity of 45-55 percent.

AUS vs ENG: Last Five Results

England: L, W, D, L, L, L

Australia: W, W, W, W

Australia vs England: Announced XIs:

Australia: T. Head, J. Weatherald, M. Labuschagne, S. Smith, C. Green, J. Inglis, A. Carey (wk), P. Cummins (c), M. Starc, N. Lyon, S. Boland

England: Z. Crawley, B. Duckett, O. Pope, J. Root, H. Brook, B. Stokes (c), J. Smith (wk), W. Jacks, B. Carse, J. Archer, J. Tongue

AUS vs ENG: Probable Best Batter

England: Joe Root finally had a century in Australia in the previous test. It ended a long wait for him. He showed good form and will be a big wicket for Australia in this game.

Australia: Travis Head scored a match-winning century in Perth and made a good contribution in the second test as well. He will be keen to play another match-winning knock for his team.

AUS vs ENG: Probable Best Bowler

England: Brydon Carse has been the pick of the bowlers for England. He has bowled good spells and made the ball talk. His ability to bowl at a good pace and take wickets makes him a key bowler to watch out for.

Australia: Mitchell Starc is on fire. He alone has picked up 18 wickets in two tests. He bowled at the tight channel, and the English batters have found it tough to play against him.

Australia vs England Today’s Match Prediction: England have failed to convert chances in both games. The batting has been a big issue for England. Their batters are playing too many bad shots, or their batting template has not provided them much success down under. Their plans to be ultra-aggressive with the bat have not worked on these pitches.

The tourists need a change of plans. They have made a change and gone with only three specialist bowlers, which might go against them. Australia have strengthened their bowling with the returns of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The conditions, momentum, and form are in favor of the hosts, and we believe Australia will win the third test.

