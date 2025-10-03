AUS-W vs SL-W Prediction Match 5, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

AUS-W vs SL-W Prediction: Sri Lanka have never won an ODI against Australia in women's cricket.

The current champion, Australia Women, have started the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with a big win. They thrashed New Zealand Women by 89 runs in Indore to start their title defense with two points. That win also took their NRR to +1.780. Now, they will be looking to carry on their form and get another win as they are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka Women in the next game.

This contest will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with a scheduled start of 3 PM IST on October 4 (Saturday). Australia Women have a tremendous ODI record over Sri Lanka and they have beaten them in every game they have played. Sri Lanka Women are already in a desperate situation after losing their opening game against India. Another defeat here can put them behind in the race.

AUS-W vs SL-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Match 5

· Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 3, 2025 (Friday)

AUS-W vs SL-W: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (35) – SL-W (10)

You can't have a better record than Australia have over Sri Lanka Women in ODIs. The Women in Yellow have won all 11 matches played between the two in this format.

AUS-W vs SL-W: Pitch Report

The last game here saw Pakistan Women getting all out for 129 because of the bowling conditions. The ball was swinging a lot, and spinners were in action because of the grip they were getting. We might see another bowling-dominant performance in this game, and bowling first will be a good decision under overcast weather.

AUS-W vs SL-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

AUS-W vs SL-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Colombo shows the possibility of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29°C with 14 km/h wind speed and 75 percent humidity.

AUS-W vs SL-W: Last Five Results

Australia Women: W, W, L, W, W

Sri Lanka Women: W, W, L, L, L

AUS-W vs SL-W: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), P. Litchfield, E. Perry, B. Mooney, A. Sutherland, A. Gardner, T. McGrath, S. Molineux, A. King, K. Garth, D. Brown

Sri Lanka Women: C. Athapaththu (c), H. Perera, H. Samarawickrama, V. Gunaratne, K. Dilhari, N. de Silva, A. Sanjeewani (wk), A. Kulasuriya, S. Kumari, U. Prabodhani, I. Ranaweera

AUS-W vs SL-W: Probable Best Batter

Australia Women: Ashleigh Gardner slammed a great century against New Zealand and scored 115 off 83 when five wickets were lost. That tells about this strong Australian batting lineup. Gardner will be looking for another special performance here.

Sri Lanka Women: Captain Chamari Athapaththu played a good hand for her 43 off 47 against India. She is someone who can play good innings against this strong Australian attack.

AUS-W vs SL-W: Probable Best Bowler

Australia Women: Sophie Molineux extracted the turn and grip from the surface in the last game and took three wickets. She will love bowling in Colombo, where the spinners thrive.

Sri Lanka Women: Inoka Ranaweera bowled a great spell of 4/46 against India, and now she will be bowling in the home conditions and can be more lethal.

AUS-W vs SL-W Today’s Match Prediction: Sri Lanka do not have many players who can perform consistently at the highest level. They have done well in patches, but a complete performance looks difficult from them. Australia Women are at the top of their game and have multiple match winners. Even the history indicates the possibility of their win, which is why they are expected to beat Sri Lanka Women on Saturday in Colombo.

