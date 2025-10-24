AUS-W vs SA-W Prediction Match 26, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

AUS-W vs SA-W Prediction: Australia will look to carry on their undefeated streak and head into the semifinal with another win.

All four spots in the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 have been booked, and a few group matches are left to play. The next game will feature an interesting contest between the top two sides on the points table. The current champion, Australia, will lock horns with South Africa Women at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. This match will be live from 3 PM IST on October 25 (Saturday).

Everyone expected Australia to remain at the top in the group stage, and they have performed as per expectations. But can they remain undefeated because South Africa found to have momentum? They have five consecutive wins now and will be looking to challenge Australia. Both sides have players in good form, and everyone expects a close contest. These teams have already made it to the semis, but still, this game holds a lot of value.

AUS-W vs SA-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Match 26

· Venue: Holkar International Stadium, Indore

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 25, 2025 (Saturday)

AUS-W vs SA-W: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (16) – SA-W (1)

The upcoming game will be the 19th encounter between these two sides. Australia Women have had an excellent record with 16 wins, while South Africa have managed one win, and the one remaining game has been called off.

AUS-W vs SA-W: Pitch Report

The pitch in Indore is flat and is a good wicket to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and already good totals have been scored here. So far, this venue has hosted four matches, and the average score has crossed 255-265, which is better than other venues. So, we might see another high-scoring game here.

AUS-W vs SA-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

AUS-W vs SA-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Indore will be overcast with the possibility of passing showers. The maximum temperature will be around 26 and 28°C with expected humidity of 78 percent and a wind speed around 15 kmph.

AUS-W vs SA-W: Last Five Results

Australia Women: NR, W, W, W, W

South Africa Women: W, W, W, W, W

AUS-W vs SA-W: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), P. Litchfield, B. Mooney, E. Perry, A. Gardner, A. Sutherland, T. McGrath, S. Molineux, A. King, K. Garth, M. Schutt

South Africa Women: T. Brits, L. Wolvaardt (c), S. Luus, A. Dercksen, K. Meso (wk), C. Tryon, M. Kapp, N. de Klerk, A. Khaka, N. Shangase, N. Mlaba

AUS-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Batter

Australia Women: Australia have played two games in Indore, and in both matches, Ashleigh Gardner has scored centuries. Hence, she loves to bat here and will look to add another good score to her name.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt has been in red-hot form at the top. She has scored the most runs for her team and has 270 runs at an average of 54.

AUS-W vs SA-W: Probable Best Bowler

Australia Women: Annabel Sutherland is the leading wicket-taker in this competition. She has 15 wickets at an average of 12.13, and she is bowling well in the final overs.

South Africa Women: For South Africa, Nonkululeko Mlaba has been the pick of the bowlers. She has made the batters struggle and taken wickets regularly.

AUS-W vs SA-W Today’s Match Prediction: South Africa Women have certainly earned the momentum, and they are also in good form. They look ready to challenge Australia in this game. Though it will be difficult because no other team has been able to put Australia under pressure. South Africa don't have a good record against the Women in Yellow as well.

Australia have played two games in Indore and are more suited to the pitch conditions here. Alyssa Healy will be back after missing the last game, and that will add to the batting strengths. The difference between the two teams is the powerful batting lineup of Australia. That is why they will have an edge over South Africa for this game.

