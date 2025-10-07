AUS-W vs PAK-W Prediction Match 9, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

AUS-W vs PAK-W Prediction: Australia Women eye a 17th straight win over Pakistan in women's ODIs.

After the last game was washed out, Australia Women will be keen to get points from their next game. With the form they are in, they could've beaten Sri Lanka in the last game, but instead, they have to share one point because of rain. Now the defending champions are ready to take on Pakistan Women in the coming game. This contest will be live from R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The game starts at 3 PM IST on October 8 (Wednesday). Australia have been in great form, and their record in World Cup events is unmatched. Pakistan Women will feel the heat. They have already suffered back-to-back defeats, and their dream of qualifying for the semis hangs by a small thread. If they lose here, it can be over very soon.

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 9

· Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 8, 2025 (Wednesday)

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (1) – PAK-W (0)

The upcoming game will be the 17th encounter between these two sides. So far, Australia Women have managed to win all 16 previous games between the two sides.

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Pitch Report

R. Premadasa Stadium has black soil, which tends to produce good bounce and seam early on. Spinners will take charge as the game goes forward, as the pitch will get slower and run-scoring will get harder. The toss will be important because it is predicted to bat first here according to the history.

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Colombo shows overcast conditions with chances of passing showers in the evening. The temperature is predicted to be as high as 30°C with average humidity around 68 percent and a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Last Five Results

Australia Women: W, L, W, W, NR

Pakistan Women: L, L, W, L, L

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), P. Litchfield, E. Perry, B. Mooney, A. Sutherland, A. Gardner, T. McGrath, S. Molineux, A. King, K. Garth, D. Brown

Pakistan Women: M. Ali, S. Shamas, S. Amin, A. Riaz, N. Pervaiz, F. Sana (c), S. Nawaz (wk), R. Shamim, D. Baig, N. Sandhu, S. Iqbal

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Probable Best Batter

Australia Women: Ash Gardner had a counterattacking century against New Zealand when her team was under pressure. She is the no. 2 ranked ODI batter because of his consistency and match-winning ability.

Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen has been nominated for the Player of the Match in September for her good performances. She even scored a good fifty against India in the last game.

AUS-W vs PAK-W: Probable Best Bowler

Australia Women: Kim Garth had a great last few matches, and she has been delivering in almost every game with good spells.

Pakistan Women: Diana Baig had a very good last match when she took four wickets against India. She was a little wayward early on but bounced back well to take wickets.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Today’s Match Prediction: Pakistan Women have been poor with the bat. In the two games they have played, they have found it hard to even touch the 150-run mark. On the other hand, they have never beaten Australia in WODI history. So, we back the history and records and pick Australia Women as the potential winner for this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!