AUS-W vs NZ-W Prediction Match 2, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

AUS-W vs NZ-W Prediction: The seven-time champion Australia will look to defend their title in the Women's World Cup 2025.

The current Women's ODI champion, Australia, will take on the current Women's T20I champion, New Zealand, in the second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This match is scheduled to be held at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 1 (Wednesday) with a scheduled start of 3 PM IST. This game will begin the campaigns for both sides.

Australia Women recently beat India in a three-match ODI series to gain the experience and test their preparation. They have checked all the boxes, but their bowling looked slightly weaker. Can New Zealand women take it to their advantage? They also prepared well and will be looking to start the new edition with a win. We expect a tight contest here, and two great sides are set to collide.

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 2

· Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 01, 2025 (Wednesday)

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (102) – NZ-W (31)

Australia Women have a dominating record in this rivalry in WODIs. They have won 102 out of 135 games played between the two sides. New Zealand women have ended up winning 31 matches, whereas two games have been called off.

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Pitch Report

Holkar Stadium is an excellent venue for batters. The average score here in ODIs is 331, which shows the pitch we might see for this game. Teams have scored 300 or more here for fun, and there is nothing much in it for the bowlers. So, we might see a high-scoring thriller here.

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Indore shows chances of rain, and the weather will be overcast. The temperature will reach as high as 30°C with the expected humidity of 65 percent with 14 km/h wind speed.

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Last Five Results

Australia Women: W, W, W, L, W

New Zealand Women: L, L, NR, W, W

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), G. Voll, E. Perry, B. Mooney, P. Litchfield, A. Gardner, T. McGrath, G. Wareham, A. King, K. Garth, M. Schutt

New Zealand Women: S. Bates, G. Plimmer, A. Kerr, S. Devine (c), B. Halliday, M. Green, I. Gaze (wk), J. Kerr, F. Devonshire, B. Illing, L. Tahuhu

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Probable Best Batter

Australia Women: Beth Mooney has one century and two fifties in the last four innings. He is performing consistently and scoring runs at the top.

New Zealand Women: Maddy Green played well in the warm-up matches. She adjusted well to the conditions here, according to the Indian pitches.

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Probable Best Bowler

Australia Women: Ashleigh Gardner is a true match-winner. She not only scores runs, but she is also a premier bowler for Australia.

New Zealand Women: Jess Kerr has found good success in the recent past. She did well in India when she toured with the team last time.

AUS-W vs NZ-W Today’s Match Prediction: Two of the best white-ball teams in women's cricket will be up against each other in this game. But this game will test both sides. The pitch is excellent for batting, and on paper, Australia Women have the best batting unit in this competition. They have four batters in the top 12 rankings, while New Zealand don't have anyone.

Similarly, Australia have four bowlers in the top 8 rankings in women's ODI. That is why they have been so dominant, with a side full of superstars. They will be clear favorites ahead of this game, and New Zealand women have to put up a great show to challenge them.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!