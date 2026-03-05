AUS-W vs IND-W Prediction One-Off Test, India Women tour of Australia 2026

India Women had a tough time in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia Women. The Women in Blue suffered a beating at the hands of the visitors and lost the series 0-3 and didn't come close at any point in the series. The third and final ODI saw Alyssa Healy smashing 158 off 98 balls. With the confidence on their side, they will now take on India Women in the one-off pink-ball test.

This contest will be live from WACA Stadium in Perth on March 6 (Friday) at 10:50 AM IST. It will be the final international game for captain Healy and she, along with the whole team, will look to end on a high. They are leading in the series 8-4, and a win here will give them four more points, and they will lift the multi-format series. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. are looking underconfident and making too many errors. They need a strong comeback, or else it will be yet another humiliation for them on this tour.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Match Info.

· Series: India Women tour of Australia Women 2026

· Match: Australia Women vs India Women, One-Off Test

· Venue: W.A.C.A. Stadium, Perth

· Time: 10:50 AM IST

· Date: March 6-9, 2026 (Friday-Tuesday)

Australia Women vs India Women: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (4) – IND-W (1)

These two women's sides have played 11 tests against each other. Australia Women have managed four wins, and there have been six draws as well. The last test between the two sides ended in favor of India Women.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report

The wicket at WACA Stadium is excellent for the fast bowlers because of the bounce and pace. There might be good green covering on this wicket, which will add more in favor of the bowlers. The pink ball always moves more than the red ball. That makes this pink ball test more challenging for the bowlers. The bowling conditions will be similar throughout the game, and batters who can adjust well can score runs.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS-W vs IND-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the test game will be pretty clear and hot. The temperature will be around 29 and 31°C, with a moderate wind speed of 14-16 km/h and 50-65 percent humidity.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Last Five Results

India Women: D, D, W, W, W

Australia Women: D, W, L, W, W

Australia Women vs India Women: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy ©, B. Mooney (wk), P. Litchfield, G. Voll, A. Gardner, A. Sutherland, T. McGrath, L. Hamilton, A. King, G. Wareham, D. Brown

India Women: S. Mandhana, S. Verma, P. Rawal, J. Rodrigues, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), K. Gautam, S. Satghare, S. Rana, K. Gaud

AUS-W vs IND-W: Players to Watch out for

India Women: India will have high hopes from Smriti Mandhana. She is India's best batter and is someone who has been incredible with the bat. Her record against Australia Women is also pretty good.

Australia Women: Ash Gardner is a complete all-rounder, and she has shown that in the white-ball series. She takes wickets and also scores runs in the middle order, making her a complete asset.

Australia Women vs India Women Today’s Match Prediction: Australia Women have been in great form in both departments. Their batters are very good on these pacy wickets, and they showed that in the ODIs. From Healy and Gardner, every batter had good game time, and they did well. Then, their bowlers know the length to get success in this wicket.

For India, their batters looked poor, and they had failed to adjust to conditions. So the challenge will be even bigger in this pink-ball test. Indian bowlers are struggling to take wickets. Deepti Sharma has looked poor, which has affected the team as well. Australia Women are in excellent form, and they are expected to win this game.

