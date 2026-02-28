AUS-W vs IND-W Prediction 3rd ODI, India Women tour of Australia 2026

The ongoing ODI series between Australia Women and India Women has been horrible for the visitors. They were confident after beating Australia Women in the T20I series, but they couldn't take that form into the ODIs. In both matches, they looked like a club-level side and have been blown away by the hosts. Beth Mooney played a major role in the first win, and Georgia Voll's blistering century in the second ODI made the difference.

The third and final ODI between the sides will be played in Hobart. This contest will be live from Bellerive Oval on March 1 (Sunday) at 9:20 AM IST. For India, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have looked in good form, but they have also failed to play a big knock. Then the other batters have failed miserably. In both matches, India failed to post a competitive total, and Australia Women have recorded an easy win. So, can the Women in Blue bounce back to avoid the whitewash?

AUS-W vs IND-W: Match Info.

Series: India Women tour of Australia Women 2026

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Time: 9:20 AM IST

Date: March 01, 2026 (Sunday)

Australia Women vs India Women: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (51) – IND-W (12)

Australia Women have now beaten India Women 51 times in the women's ODIs. Overall, these two sides have been up against each other 63 times and India Women have been victorious 12 times.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report

The wicket at Bellerive Oval played well in the second game. The bounce and pace in the wicket are very good. and batters have found it easy to time the ball. The wicket will improve with the time, making it easier to bat in the lateral stages. Hence, both captains might look to bat second for this game.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS-W vs IND-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Hobart is clear and sunny. The highest temperature will be around 29°C, with humidity index ranges between 40 and 50 percent and a moderate wind speed of 13 km/h.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Last Five Results

India Women: NR, W, W, L, L

Australia Women: W, W, L, W, W

Australia Women vs India Women: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c), B. Mooney (wk), G. Voll, P. Litchfeild, A. Gardner, A. Sutherland, T. McGrath, N. Carey, A. King, M. Schutt, D. Brown

India Women: P. Rawal, S. Mandhana, S. Verma, J. Rodrigues, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), A. Kaur, K. Gautam, S. Charani, R. Singh

AUS-W vs IND-W: Players to Watch out for

India Women: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has looked good in both games and has scored half-centuries. But she needs support from other batters. However, with the form she has shown, she will be an important batter for India.

Australia Women: Georgia Voll has been in good form on this tour. She did well in T20Is and now has scored a century. So, she is likely this Indian bowling unit.

Australia Women vs India Women Today’s Match Prediction: India Women can do well if their batting can challenge the hosts. But as of now, it is looking difficult. Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Sharma have been poor with the bat, and these three have not even scored a combined 75 runs in six innings between them. Then, the inexperienced bowling unit of India is doing nothing much.

Australia Women have explosive batters at the top, and they are firing well. With the ball, Australia have plenty of options, and they know the length to bowl here. The home conditions are also favoring them, which is why Australia Women will be favorites for this game.

