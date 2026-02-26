AUS-W vs IND-W Prediction 2nd ODI, India Women tour of Australia 2026

After winning the T20I series, India Women entered the ODI series with high morale. But they were taken apart by Australia Women and suffered a 6-wicket defeat. They never looked in control in the game and surrendered. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur tried hard with the bat but couldn't take the innings long. Can India Women bounce back in the second game?

These two sides are ready to face each other in the second ODI. This contest will be live from Bellerive Oval in Hobart, starting at 9:20 AM IST on February 27 (Friday). India made a wrong choice at the toss and decided to bat first, where their bowling is inexperienced. Hence, we might see some changes for the team. But Australia Women showed why they are the best side in this format and will come hard once again.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Match Info.

Series: India Women tour of Australia Women 2026

Match: Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Time: 9:20 AM IST

Date: February 27, 2026 (Friday)

Australia Women vs India Women: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (50) – IND-W (12)

Australia Women have now won 50 games against India Women in the women's ODIs. These sides have played 62 ODIs in total, whereas India Women have won 12 games.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Pitch Report

Traditionally, the wicket at Bellerive Oval is good for batters. There will be a good pace early on, which might settle down with time. Early on, it will be challenging for the bowlers, but the conditions will improve. The average score here is around 245-255 in ODIs.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AUS-W vs IND-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday in Hobart shows overcast conditions with chances of passing showers later in the evening. The temperature will reach up to 29°C, with a moderate wind speed of 11 km/h and 69 percent humidity.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Last Five Results

India Women: W, NR, W, W, L

Australia Women: W, W, W, L, W

Australia Women vs India Women: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c), B. Mooney (wk), G. Voll, P. Litchfeild, A. Gardner, A. Sutherland, T. McGrath, S. Molineux, A. King, M. Schutt, D. Brown

India Women: P. Rawal, S. Mandhana, S. Verma, J. Rodrigues, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), K. Gautam, K. Gaud, S. Charani, R. Singh

AUS-W vs IND-W: Players to Watch out for

India Women: For India, a lot will depend on how Smriti Mandhana performs. Because she is someone whom Australia women also fear. She can play a big knock and set the game for India.

Australia Women: Ash Gardner has been the X-factor for Australia across formats. She takes wickets with the ball and scores runs under pressure. She is a complete package for this side.

Australia Women vs India Women Today’s Match Prediction: India have a good squad, but the inexperienced bowling unit can be a difference-maker. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma are experienced, but they looked rusty in the first game. India have a good batting unit for T20Is, but in ODIs, they need players who can score big. Then the conditions are new to some of these Indian players.

That all makes Australia a firm favorites to win the second ODI. They have an experienced batting unit, with several match-winners. With the ball, they have 7-8 genuine bowling options. On the field, they are one level above some of the Indian players.

