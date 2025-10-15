AUS-W vs BAN-W Prediction Match 17, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

AUS-W vs BAN-W Prediction: Australia Women are looking to retain their top position on the points table.

After the first half of the group stage, the current champion, Australia Women, are at the top of the points table with seven points. They will be back in action as they will face Bangladesh Women in the 17th clash of the tournament. This match will be live from ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday at 3 PM IST. Australia are one of the top favorites to make it through the semis.

They will get two more points here with the time. That will help them to secure a place in the semifinal round, and they will become the first team to do so. A win for them also means that Bangladesh Women will be knocked out of the tournament. Nigar Sultana and her team have one win in four games. They have three more games to play. If they lose that game, it will be all over for them.

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 17

· Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 16, 2025 (Thursday)

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Head-to-Head: AUS-W (13) – BAN-W (0)

The upcoming contest on Thursday will be the fifth meeting between these two sides. Australia Women have won all four matches, and Bangladesh Women are searching for their first win against the Women in Yellow.

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Pitch Report

It has been an excellent wicket to bat on at VDCA Stadium in Vizag. This venue produced the record-breaking game between INDW vs AUSW, where Australia recorded the highest WODI chase. So, there won't be many changes to the surface, and it will be another good wicket. Bowlers will also get some help, and it is a good chasing venue.

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Visakhapatnam will be partly cloudy with some chances of passing showers. The temperature will reach up to 29°C at the highest with an average wind speed of 13 kmph and 78 percent humidity.

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Last Five Results

Australia Women: W, W, NR, W, W

Bangladesh Women: L, W, L, L, L

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Predicted XIs:

Australia Women: A. Healy (c & wk), P. Litchfield, B. Mooney, E. Perry, A. Sutherland, A. Gardner, S. Molineux, T. McGrath, K. Garth, A. King, M. Schutt

Bangladesh Women: R. Haider, F. Hoque, N. Sultana (c & wk), S. Akhter, S. Mostary, F. Khatun, S. Akter, N. Akter, R. Khan, R. Moni, M. Akter

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Probable Best Batter

Australia Women: Australia have three centuries in three innings they have played in this edition. Captain Alyssa Healy slammed one of the best tons in a chase, helping her team chase down a record total. She will keep playing in an aggressive manner and will put the opposition under pressure.

Bangladesh Women: Sharmin Akhter had a great knock against South Africa in the previous game. She slammed a mature fifty but was unlucky to get run out. She will be one to watch out for.

AUS-W vs BAN-W: Probable Best Bowler

Australia Women: Annabel Sutherland recorded the first fifer of the tournament against India. She is also the leading wicket-taker with ten wickets and bowls important spells in the middle.

Bangladesh Women: Leg-spinners have been very successful in this tournament, and Fahima Khatun has been the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. She is taking wickets in the middle and is someone who can put brakes on Australian batters.

AUS-W vs BAN-W Today’s Match Prediction: There is no match between these two sides in any department. Bangladesh Women some good bowlers, but others are not contributing much. The batting did well for them in the last game, but their average scoring total is 230-240, which cannot stop Australia after what they did against India, chasing 330 runs.

Australia Women have never lost an international game in women's cricket against Bangladesh. So, that shows how the games have ended between these two sides overall. The current form is also favoring Australia, which is why the defending champion are expected to beat Bangladesh Women on Thursday in Vizag.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!