AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction for 2nd T20I, South Africa tour of Australia 2025

AUS vs SA: With a 1-0 lead, Australia challenge South Africa in the second T20I on Tuesday in Darwin.

Australia and South Africa had two contrasting batting performances in the first T20I, and the game ended in favor of the hosts. South Africa were dominating the game at one stage, but they let the momentum get away from their hands. The difference between the two sides is the sixes these two teams hit. Australian batters throw the ball over the boundary line 13 times as compared to two sixes for South Africa.

It was pretty visible how Australia want to approach this format, and they kept looking for sixes from the very first over. Now, these two sides will be in action in the second game on Tuesday. The contest has a scheduled start of 2:45 PM IST and is being played at Marrara Cricket Ground. Both sides are looking to make a settled team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa need their youngsters to step up.

AUS vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

· Venue: Marrara Cricket Stadium, Darwin

· Time: 2:45 PM IST

· Date: August 12, 2025 (Tuesday)

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head: AUS (18) – SA (8)

Australia have a great track record in the shorter format against South Africa. They have recorded wins in 18 matches out of 26 played against them. South Africa have won the remaining 8 matches so far.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Darwin predicts clear conditions with no sign of rain. The temperature will decline to 27°C in the evening, and the humidity will be in excess of 45 percent, whereas the average wind speed will be around 10 km/h.

AUS vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

AUS vs SA: Weather Report

The wicket at Marrara Cricket Ground is a balance wicket. Batters can hit through the line and use the bounce to connect big shots. The square boundaries are shorter than straight ones. Bowlers who were bowling slow balls and cutters were getting more from the pitch. The score is likely to be around 170-175.

AUS vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitch Owen, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis, Ryan Rickelton (Vice-Captain)

· Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green (Captain), Tristan Stubbs, Travis Head, Aiden Markram

· All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

· Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Josh Hazlewood, Kwena Maphaka

Dream11 Prediction: It is the game between two batting sides of both teams. They have good bowlers on either side, but Australia take the edge with the power hitters they have got. Despite most of their players not scoring in the first T20I, they reached a challenging score. On the other hand, South Africa failed even after having a good start.

That is where the match was lost, and that issue will still be there when these two teams meet for the second time. South Africa might add Rassie van der Dussen to add experience in the middle order, but they look fragile against a quality bowling unit. That's the reason Australia will begin this game as favorites.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!