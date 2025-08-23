AUS vs SA 3rd ODI Prediction, South Africa tour of Australia 2025

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: South Africa have beaten Australia in the last five bilateral series in 50-over cricket.

Australia have been going through tough times in the 50-over format and has just one win in the last 8 completed matches. They have lost their fifth straight bilateral ODI series against South Africa and are on the verge of suffering a home series whitewash. The final ODI featuring Australia and South Africa will be live on Sunday at 10 AM Indian Time from Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Mitchell Marsh and his men will be hoping for a good show with the bat, as they have not even touched the 200-run mark in both games. Their inexperienced bowlers are giving away runs, which has also put pressure on them. For South Africa, someone from the team has stepped up and done well for them. They also have some issue with the form of key players, but they have backed it up pretty well and will be confident for a 3-0 clean sweep.

AUS vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

· Time: 10 AM IST

· Date: August 24, 2025 (Sunday)

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head: AUS (51) – SA (57)

South Africa have stretched their winning tally to 57 ODI wins against Australia. In 112 games between the two, Australia have manufactured 51 victories, while there is one tie and three abandoned matches.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report

As seen in the second game, the surface in Mackay has good help for the fast bowlers. The green wicket has initial movement, and the old ball is sticking to the surface. Batters who can spend some time on the pitch can extract runs from the wicket. The toss can be handy, as batting second has been challenging. So, it is better to bowl first here.

AUS vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in Mackay will be bright and clear, with the highest temperature to be around 25°C. The expected humidity is to be around 60 percent with the moderate wind speed reaching 18 km/h.

AUS vs SA: Last Five Matches Results

Australia: NR, NR, L, L, L

South Africa: NR, W, L, W, W

AUS vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram. Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj. Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA: Probable Best Batter

Australia: Captain Mitchell Marsh has looked in control and played two good innings. He will be looking to play a good innings to help his team win.

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke is the leading scorer and has two consecutive fifties under his belt.

AUS vs SA: Probable Best Bowler

Australia: Adam Zampa has been decent and has four wickets in total. He can use the dry conditions to good effect and take wickets.

South Africa: Lungi Ngidi has been brilliant and is the leading wicket-taker with 7 wickets.

Match Prediction: South Africa have managed to extract good performances from their players. Matthew Breeztke and Lungi Ngidi have been consistent. Then their youngsters have stepped up when it mattered. Bowling is the strong suit for them, and Australia have failed miserably in both departments. Only Mitchell Marsh has looked good with the bat.

The middle order has been sort of running. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have been the big disappointments, and others have failed as well. In the bowling department, Travis Head is Australia's leading wicket-taker, which shows how they have failed. Hence, South Africa will be firm favorites for the third and final ODI on Sunday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!