AUS vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction, South Africa tour of Australia 2025

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa will look to win their fifth consecutive ODI series against Australia.

South Africa have maintained their incredible record against Australia in ODIs and won the first game in Cairns by 98 runs. They have now won 16 out of the last 20 games against Australia in the 50-over format. The Proteas have beaten Australia in the last four straight ODI series, and they are just one win away from winning the fifth one. The second ODI is slated to take place at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

The match will kick off at 10 AM IST on August 22 (Friday). South Africa changed the game with the spin and run through the Australian batting unit. Australia will work out the mistakes they made in the first ODI. They will come out hard to level the series. That will add more excitement to this contest. However, South Africa will be feeling more confident after the hammering they gave to Australia in the first ODI.

AUS vs SA: Match Info.

· Series: South Africa tour of Australia 2025

· Match: Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

· Time: 10 AM IST

· Date: August 22, 2025 (Friday)

AUS vs SA: Head-to-Head: AUS (51) – SA (56)

South Africa have taken their winning tally to 56 now against the Aussies. In total, there have been 111 games; 51 have ended in favor of Australia. There is one tie and three washed-out games as well.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report

Great Barrier Reef Arena has hosted three ODIs so far. The chasing team has won all three games. The pitch is good, which will slow down with the game, and spinners will have a major role to play. The fast bowlers will swing the ball initially, and the average first-innings score here is 255.

AUS vs SA: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AUS vs SA: Weather Report

The weather forecast in Mackay on Friday will be clear and sunny. There is no rain around, and the humidity is in excess of 70 percent. The maximum temperature will be around 24°C and the moderate wind speed will be 18 km/h.

AUS vs SA: Predicted XIs:

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Aaron Hardie, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

AUS vs SA: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton, Alex Carey

· Batters: Travis Head (Vice Captain), Cameron Green, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breeztke

· All-rounder: Aiden Markram (Captain)

· Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Dream11 Prediction: South Africa used the conditions very well in the first game, and they have bowlers to do that. Australia will surely look to change their plans and come out prepared. But they will be under pressure of losing a home series. Both teams look even on paper, and it is all about performing on the day.

South Africa showed that their young batters can perform well, and it also exposed the inexperienced bowling unit of Australia. For the hosts, they need one from their top order who can play a long innings to take the team forward. But as of now, South Africa will be slight favorites to win the second ODI on Friday.

