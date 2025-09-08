Asia Cup 2025: Top Players to watch out for from each team

Asia Cup 2025 promises to be another action-packed season of Asia's biggest cricket tournament, with the top 8 teams competing against each other. This tournament gives a chance to some of the upcoming superstars of the world.

Every team has announced their squad, and there are plenty of youngsters who can set the stage on fire. Some veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, or Mohammad Rizwan are not part of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

But there are still some really good players who will be making their Asia Cup debut and will look to impress everyone. Here we will talk about one youngster from each team who will be the one to watch out for in the Asia Cup 2025.

Team-wise Players to Watch out for in Asia Cup 2025

1. India - Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is India's next-gen superstar, who has shown phenomenal growth in the last couple of years. He holds the record of India's second-fastest T20I ton and highest individual score in just 16 innings. He will certainly be one to watch out for. Abhishek is an excellent player of spin, and he can be dangerous in the UAE. The left-hander plays only in one gear, which is just going all out, which is why he has the best T20I strike rate in the world.

2. Pakistan - Saim Ayub

Pakistan's upcoming superstar Saim Ayub has grown immensely in the last year or so. He has become a vital player for them across all three formats. The left-hander is known for his dashing batting style and no-look sixes. He has also improved as a bowler and is a handy prospect with the ball. Hence, he will be the one to watch out for in the Asia Cup 2025.

3. Sri Lanka - Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis is Sri Lanka's blue-eyed star. From starting as a solid test career, Kamindu has settled to be a good all-format star for his country. His ability to deliver with bat and ball makes him a valuable asset. He has been in great form and recently won a game against Zimbabwe on his own.

4. Bangladesh - Rishad Hossain

Bangladesh are coming into the Asia Cup 2025 with good momentum on their side. They have a great side, and Rishad Hossain will be the one to watch out for. The young leg-spinner impressed during the Champions Trophy 2025 as well. He has become a permanent member of the T20I squad and is very tight with his line and length.

5. Afghanistan - Noor Ahmad

It is tough to choose between Noor Ahmad and Allah Ghazanfar from Afghanistan. But it is more likely that Noor, because of his experience, will get more chances in the playing XI. Noor is likely to be the next Rashid Khan for Afghanistan. He has already established himself as a reliable bowler in the franchise cricket, and at the international level, he has also done well. The pitches in the UAE will be heaven for him, and he can be very dangerous.

6. United Arab Emirates - Muhammad Waseem

UAE will host the Asia Cup 2025 and will be making their comeback into the tournament. They will hope to do well, and a lot will depend on how captain Muhammad Waseem performs. He is a very dangerous batter at the top, and everyone saw some glimpses in the recently concluded UAE T20I Tri-series. Waseem is experienced and is someone who likes to take on the opposition. That makes him a very vital player for his team.

7. Hong Kong - Babar Hayat

The vice-captain of Hong Kong, Babar Hayat, is the fourth-highest scorer in the Asia Cup (T20I) history. He has scored 235 runs in five innings. In fact, he is the only other batter besides Virat Kohli to score a century in the T20I edition. The swashbuckling batter has over 2000+ T20I runs and is very familiar with these conditions. He will be the one to watch out for, especially against strong teams.

8. Oman - Jatinder Singh