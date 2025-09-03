Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads, Teams, Captains, Venues & Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup 2025 (DP World Asia Cup 2025) will be the 17th edition of Asia's top multinational cricket tournament played between the top subcontinent sides. The upcoming tournament will feature 8 teams that will compete in the group stage. Teams finishing in the top two of both groups will make it to the Super Four round.

It will be followed by the final between the two sides. The tournament will see India as a defending champion, and there will be 19 games in the tournament. The cricket stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE will host all these matches in the tournament.

This tournament will mark the perfect platform for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 to be held next year. We will have some high-voltage matches such as India vs Pakistan, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, and many more. So, it will be a month of action-packed cricket, which will take place between September 9 and 28.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups

8 teams will compete in two different groups featuring four teams each. The group-wise teams are mentioned below:

Group A: India, Oman, Pakistan and UAE

Group B: Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

Fans will be treated to 19 high-octane matches in the upcoming tournament. 8 of them will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, while Dubai International Stadium will host the remaining 11 games. All these games have a scheduled start of 8 PM IST (local 6:30 PM). Below you can see the complete schedule of the Asia Cup 2025.

Date Match Venue Time (IST) September 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM September 10 India vs UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM September 12 Pakistan vs Oman Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 13 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM September 14 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 15 UAE vs Oman Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 5:30 PM September 15 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM September 17 Pakistan vs UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 18 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM September 19 India vs Oman Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM September 20 Super 4 (B1 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 21 Super 4 (A1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 23 Super 4 (A2 v B1) Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM September 24 Super 4 (A1 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 25 Super 4 (A2 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 26 Super 4 (A1 v B1) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM September 28 Final (TBC vs TBC) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 8:00 PM

Asia Cup 2025 Teams & Captains

Some top teams have made it to the tournament on the basis of rankings, while a few teams have made it through qualifiers. Here are the teams and their captains taking part in the Asia Cup 2025.

Team Captain India Suryakumar Yadav Pakistan Agha Salman Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka Afghanistan Rashid Khan Bangladesh Litton Das UAE Muhammad Waseem Oman Jatinder Singh Hong Kong Yasim Murtaza

Asia Cup 2025 Squads

India

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah. Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, A. Sharma, Shivam Dube. Tilak Varma, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), D. Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis. Kamil Mishara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, C. Karunaratne. Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera. Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, and Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan

Salman Ali Agha (c), Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Md. Haris (wk), Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Md. Nawaz, Md. Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz. Sufyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed,

Bangladesh

Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy. Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon,Nasum Ahmed. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Shaif Uddin

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Md. Nabi, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf. Gulbadin Naib, Md. Ishaq (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad. Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Allah Ghazanfar, and Fazalhaq Farooqi

United Arab Emirates

Muhammad Waseem ©, Junaid Siddique, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar. Ethan D' Souza, Alishan Sharafu, H. Kaushik, Md. Farooq, Md. Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Md. Jawadullah, Rohid Khan, and Saghir Khan

Oman

Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Hassnain Ali Shah, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Md. Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Md. Imran, Aamir Kaleem, Aryan Bisht, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan, S. Ahmad, and Samay Shrivastava

Hong Kong

Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, N. Rana, Ayush Shukla, M. Coetzee, A. Rath, Zeeshan Ali, Kalhan Marc Challu, Md. Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Haroon Md. Arshad, Ali Hassan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, A. Mehmood, Niazakat Khan Md., Shahid Wasif, and Ghazanfar

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

All cricket fans across the globe can watch the Asia Cup 2025. Below you can see the various options to watch the tournament in India and other countries.

· India: Sony Sports (TV) or Sony LIV (app & website)

· Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye) or Peo TV (app & website)

· Pakistan: Ten Sports (TV), Tamasha (app & website), or Tapmad (live stream)

· Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Rabbithole, or Toffee (app & websites)

· Afghanistan: Ariana TV

· Australia: Yupp TV

· UK: TNT Sport 1 (TV) or TNT Sports app (Digital)

· New Zealand: Yupp TV