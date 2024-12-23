Allan Donald Hails Dinesh Karthik’s Impact on SA20 as a Player and Ambassador

Mumbai: SA20 Ambassador and South African fast-bowling legend Allan Donald has praised Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik's involvement in the SA20, lauding his extensive experience and sharp cricketing intelligence, both as a player and commentator.

"I think, since I've seen him come on board, it's been awesome. It really is awesome that an absolute Indian legend--a guy who, for me, is such an intelligent cricketer. I actually really enjoy listening to him commentating. I think he's just a breath of fresh air," Donald said during a media interaction organised by SA20.

Donald highlighted the significance of Karthik's presence in the SA20, particularly given his rich history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He commended the decision to include Karthik in the league, noting the positive influence he could have on young cricketers worldwide.

Karthik, set to play for the Paarl Royals in the third season of the SA20, will become the first-ever Indian player to participate in the competition.

"Young cricketers everywhere look up to the Indian superstars and the Indian Premier League. It's just getting bigger, better, and faster. To have one of your own playing in the SA20 is a masterstroke. It really is. He's still a fine cricketer. You know, he can play," Donald added.

Renowned for his role as a finisher in white-ball cricket, Karthik had an illustrious international career for India, contributing to the team's victories in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2013. Over 180 international matches across formats, Karthik amassed 3,463 runs with a century and 17 fifties. He also registered 172 dismissals through his reliable glove work behind the stumps.

The South African legend also acknowledged Karthik's efforts in promoting the SA20 in India.

"Listening to the launch and seeing him being around, doing his stuff over there in India, and promoting the SA20--I thought he was just superb. It was great. It'd be absolutely wonderful to have him around. It'll mean a lot to the young cricketers, that's for sure."

Donald's enthusiastic remarks underscore the value that seasoned international players like Karthik bring to leagues such as the SA20, enhancing its profile and inspiring the next generation of cricketers. (ANI)