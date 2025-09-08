Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Prediction, Asia Cup 2025, Match 1

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Prediction: Afghanistan and Hong Kong will kick start the campaign of the Asia Cup 2025.

Afghanistan are coming off an embarrassing defeat against Pakistan in the final of the UAE T20I Tri-series at the hands of Pakistan. But they have to forget it, as they will be playing in the tournament's opener for the Asia Cup 2025. The first game of the 17th edition will see a contest between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Group B. This contest will be live from Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The scheduled start of the match is at 8 PM IST on September 9 (Tuesday). Rashid Khan and his men would be disappointed after the way they finished the tri-series. However, they have another task now to qualify for the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025. They are in a tough group, and only two teams can qualify from this group. Hong Kong will be keen to make an impact and make it difficult for Afghanistan in this game.

AFG vs HK: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, 1st T20I

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 9, 2025 (Tuesday)

AFG vs HK: Head-to-Head: Afghanistan (3) vs Hong Kong (2)

Overall, there have been five encounters recorded between these two Asian sides. Afghanistan have been on the winning side thrice as compared to twice for Hong Kong.

AFG vs HK: Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a low-scoring venue with the average score of 135-140 in T20 internationals. The surface traditionally is slow, and it becomes challenging to bat on in the lateral part. The conditions to bat in the first innings are comparatively better.

AFG vs HK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

AFG vs HK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi shows cloudy weather while the temperature will be as high as 34°C. The humidity crossed the 70 percent mark with the moderate wind speed around 19 km/h.

AFG vs HK: Last Five Matches Results

Afghanistan: L, W, W, W, L

Hong Kong: W, L, W, W, L

AFG vs HK: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan XI: I. Zadran, S. Atal, R. Gurbaz (wk), D. Rasooli, A. Omarzai, K. Janat, Md. Nabi, R. Khan (c), N. Ul Haq, M. Ur Rahman, F. Farooqi

Hong Kong XI: B. Hayat, N. Khan, A. Rath (WK), Y. Murtaza (c), Z. Ali, K. Challu, K. Shah, E. Khan, A. Shukla, A. Iqbal, N. Rana

AFG vs HK: Probable Best Batter

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran is the top scorer for Afghanistan. He has scored 214 runs in the last seven T20Is at an average of over 30. His solid starts help the other batters to play freely.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath has been in great form. He has already scored 446 runs in the last ten matches at an average of close to 50 and a strike rate over 150.

AFG vs HK: Probable Best Bowler

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan is arguably the best T20I bowler, and he has been in great form. His variations and tricks can be lethal for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza has been Hong Kong’s premier bowler. He will get good purchase from the surface and can be very effective in the middle overs.

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Prediction: The head-to-head record between the two sides is close. But they have not played against each other for a long time now. Since then, Afghanistan has improved drastically and are one of the best Asian sides currently. Hong Kong have an experienced side and good players on paper.

But it is about the exposure and experience of playing against big teams or at the highest level. That can impact the situation of the game. Hong Kong might fight well, but Afghanistan are too good for them. Hence, Afghanistan are strong favorites to win this game on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!