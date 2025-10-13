Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction 3rd ODI, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2025

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction: Afghanistan have recorded three consecutive ODI series wins over Bangladesh.

The first ODI showed how well Afghanistan have used the conditions and restricted Bangladesh in both departments. That has helped them win their third consecutive series win over Bangladesh in this format. The next step is the 3-0 series clean sweep. The final game will be live from Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 14 (Tuesday) at 5:30 PM IST. Bangladesh have had a poor batting show in the last game.

They bowled well to restrict Afghanistan under 200, but then their batters only crossed 100 runs barely. Their batters are playing rash shots and gifting their wickets away. This has been the procession with them consistently. The top order is out of form, and the lower middle order are taking too many risks for their liking. If they can end this tour with a win, they need a smart batting display.

AFG vs BAN: Match Info.

· Series: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2025

· Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 5:30 PM IST

· Date: October 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-Head: AFG (10) – BAN (11)

Afghanistan have locked horns with Bangladesh in 21 ODIs. The margin between these sides is very tight. Bangladesh have won 11 games, and Afghanistan have won ten matches.

AFG vs BAN: Pitch Report

The wicket in Abu Dhabi has played as it was expected. It offers swing, not seam, with the new ball, and the ball will also swing under light. It will also start getting slow, offering more grip for the spinners. But bowling in the final overs can become difficult because of dew.

AFG vs BAN: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AFG vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Abu Dhabi shows clear and humid conditions. The temperature will be a maximum of 32°C, with a moderate wind speed of 9 kmph, while the humidity is expected to be around 60-66 percent.

AFG vs BAN: Last Five Results

Afghanistan: L, W, NR, W, W

Bangladesh: L, W, L, L, L

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan: I. Zadran, R. Gurbaz (wk), S. Atal, R. Shah, H. Shahidi (c), A. Omarzai, Md. Nabi, R. Khan, A. Ghazanfar, N. Kharote, B. Ahmad

Bangladesh: T. Hasan Tamim, S. Hassan, N. Hossain Shanto, M. Hasan Miraz (c), J. Ali (wk), T. Hridoy, T. Hasan Sakib, N. Hasan, M. Rahman, T. Ahmed, T. Islam

AFG vs BAN: Probable Best Batter

Afghanistan: According to the pitch conditions, Ibrahim Zadran is the best bet for Afghanistan. He plays very late, which works well against spinners. He is also coming off a Man of the Match performance in the second game.

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy will have more responsibility. He is in good form and knows when to go after the bowling.

AFG vs BAN: Probable Best Bowler

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan has 8 wickets in just two games. He is using the wicket very well and knows his length, which can work. effectively here.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also bowling well at the moment. In both games, he has been the standout bowler for Bangladesh.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Today’s Match Prediction: Bangladesh struggle in the longer format. They are a good T20I side, but their players don't have consistency in other formats. Both teams have good bowling units, but it is the batting department where Bangladesh are lacking at the moment.

They don't have players who are scoring runs or playing according to the situation. Afghanistan have been playing in these conditions for years, and despite having limited resources, they are executing plans well. That is why Afghanistan will have an upper hand over Bangladesh heading into the final ODI.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!