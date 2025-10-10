Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction 2nd ODI, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2025

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction: Afghanistan look to win their third consecutive bilateral ODI series against Bangladesh.

After losing the T20I series 3-0, Afghanistan have managed to beat Bangladesh in the first ODI. It was a hard-fought battle, which saw senior players stepping up for Afghanistan in the chase, and they won it by five wickets in the end. That has helped them gain a 1-0 lead in the series. One more win will help Afghanistan record their third consecutive bilateral ODI series win over Bangladesh.

The second ODI between these sides will be live from Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, which will begin at 3 PM IST. Afghanistan had a good bowling performance, and their batters backed it up with good contributions. For Bangladesh, they need better intent with the bat, and the top order holds the key. They have to look into the batting woes they had in the first game and back themselves to level the series.

AFG vs BAN: Match Info.

· Series: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2025

· Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

· Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· Time: 9:30 AM IST

· Date: October 2-6, 2025 (Thursday-Monday)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Head-to-Head: AFG (09) – BAN (11)

The upcoming game will be the 21st encounter between these two Asian sides. Bangladesh lead with a small margin of 11 wins as compared to nine for Afghanistan.

AFG vs BAN: Pitch Report

Traditionally, the surface at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slow, and it assists the spinners more. Spinners from both sides did well in the first game. Fast bowlers early on will be slightly easier to score off. The toss will be important because, stat-wise, the chasing team has won more games here.

AFG vs BAN: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

AFG vs BAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday in Abu Dhabi shows clear conditions with humidity expected to be between 60 and 70 percent. The temperature in the evening will decline to 30°C, with the moderate wind speed of 6 kmph.

AFG vs BAN: Last Five Results

Afghanistan: W, L, W, NR, W

Bangladesh: NR, L, W, L, L

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan: R. Gurbaz (wk), I. Zadran, S. Atal, R. Shah, H. Shahidi (c), A. Omarzai, Md. Nabi, R. Khan, N. Kharote, A. Ghazanfar, B. Ahmad

Bangladesh: T. Hasan Tamim, N. Hossain Shanto, S. Hassan, M. Hasan Miraz (c), J. Ali (wk), T. Hridoy, N. Hasan, T. Ahmed, H. Mahmud, T. Islam, T. Hasan Sakib

AFG vs BAN: Probable Best Batter

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has capitalized on the chances and put up a significant score in the chase. He is someone who can take the bowling apart, which makes him a player to watch out for.

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy has raised his performance in this format. His ability to tackle spin makes him an important aspect of the Bangladeshi batting unit.

AFG vs BAN: Probable Best Bowler

Afghanistan: The opposition knows that Rashid Khan will take wickets, but despite that, they can't avoid it. That is something that makes this man a great player, and he has shown that in recent matches with consistent performance.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Sakib is the most improved pacer for Bangladesh in recent times. He bowls with good pace, has good slower ones, and doesn't allow batters to score freely.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Today’s Match Prediction: Bangladesh were dominating Afghanistan in T20Is and beat them in four consecutive games. But because the format is different, the result is different. Afghanistan are very strong in the 50-over format. They have a good spin attack, decent pacers, and a stable batting unit. The experience of Rahmat Shah and captain Shahidi adds more value to this batting lineup.

For Bangladesh, their bowling has always performed well. But it is their batting, which has been inconsistent. They scraped the good platform in the first game, which has caused pressure on them ahead of this game. But we will go with the momentum and pick Afghanistan as the potential winner of this game.

