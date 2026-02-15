AFG vs UAE Prediction, Match 28, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

It has not been the edition that Afghanistan was looking for in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They had contrasting performances as compared to the last edition. They were the semifinalists of the 2024 edition, and now it took only two games for them to be eliminated. Afghanistan have lost games to New Zealand and South Africa, which has eliminated them from the race for the Super 8.

Now, they will be in action in their next group game. Afghanistan will square off against the United Arab Emirates. This match will be live from Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 16 (Monday), starting at 11 AM IST. Afghanistan have been poor with their tactics in their first two games, but they are still superior to the UAE. Meanwhile, the UAE are coming off a big win over Canada, and they will be confident of putting the opposition under pressure.

AFG vs UAE: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, Match 28

· Venue : Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

· Time : 11:00 AM IST

· Date : February 16, 2026 (Monday)

AFG vs UAE: Head-to-Head: AFG (13) – UAE(3)

There have been 16 T20Is recorded between these two sides until now. Afghanistan have a superior record with 13 wins as compared to three wins for the UAE.

AFG vs UAE: Pitch Report

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is considered a great venue for the batters. It offers a flat deck, which is good for batting. Hence, we might see a good-scoring match. But there is enough help for the bowlers. Especially, fast bowlers will get movement with the new ball, while spinners will get good grip as the games reach the lateral stages.

AFG vs UAE: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

AFG vs UAE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday will be sunny and clear, with the highest temperature to be recorded at 27°C. The expected humidity index will be around 26 percent with a moderate wind speed of 3 kmph.

AFG vs UAE: Last Five Results

United Arab Emirates: L, L, L, L, W

Afghanistan: W, W, L, L, L

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan: R. Gurbaz (wk), G. Naib, I. Zadran, S. Atal, D. Rasooli, A. Omarzai, R. Khan (c), M. Nabi, M. Ur Rahman, N. Ahmad, F. Farooqi

United Arab Emirates: M. Waseem (c), A. Sharma (wk), A. Sharafu, M. Kumar, H. Kaushik, S. Khan, M. Farooq, M. Arfan, H. Ali, J. Siddique, M. Jawadullah

AFG vs UAE: Players to Watch out for

United Arab Emirates: For the UAE, captain Muhammad Waseem is the backbone of the batting unit. He knows how to put the opposition under pressure, and he will like batting here.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the biggest match-winner for Afghanistan, and the way he performed in the previous game, he showed that he is in great form.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Today’s Match Prediction: UAE have had a complete last game, and their bowlers set up the tone for them. Junaid Siddique picked up only the second fifer of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Haider Ali also bowled well. Then, the top three for the UAE are in good form, and they are the key batters for them.

But can they beat Afghanistan? Without a doubt, Afghanistan will be under confident after two defeats. But they are professional enough to bounce back after the first two defeats. They have a great bowling unit and batters in good form. Afghanistan have scored well in both matches, and they will be favorites going into this game.

