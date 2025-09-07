AFG vs PAK Prediction, Final T20I, UAE T20I Tri-series 2025

AFG vs PAK Prediction: Fans will witness another episode of the rivalry between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the final of the Tri-Series.

The Tri-Series in the UAE will host its final game featuring Afghanistan and Pakistan. The live action will begin at 8:30 PM on September 7 (Sunday) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be a high-profile game as two teams with similar performance will take on each other. They have played against each other enough to know the weaknesses and strengths.

Fans expect a spicy contest, as the stakes are very high and these two teams have never produced one-sided games. Pakistan still have to find form from Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. Pakistan need runs from their bat. For Afghanistan, the middle order has not gotten much time to bat on. If the top order fails, the pressure will be on them. So there are many ifs and buts, and this game will confirm one of these sides will be able to overcome the other.

AFG vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: UAE T20I Tri-series 2025

· Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Final T20I

· Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

· Time: 8:30 PM IST

· Date: September 7, 2025 (Sunday)

AFG vs PAK: Head-to-Head: Afghanistan (4) vs Pakistan (5)

The upcoming final will be the 10th time that these two will face each other in the shorter format. Pakistan have managed five wins, whereas Afghanistan are at four win.

AFG vs PAK: Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is slightly slower, which produces good spin conditions. Batters will have to fight for runs early on. The boundaries are not big, and batters can utilize it for playing big shots. The average score here might be around 165-170.

AFG vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

AFG vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Sharjah is hot and humid, with the maximum temperature going up to 38°C. The expected humidity will be in excess of 35 percent with an average wind speed of 13 km/h.

AFG vs PAK: Last Five Matches Results

Afghanistan: W, W, L, W, W

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, W

AFG vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan XI: I. Zadran, S. Atal, R. Gurbaz (wk), D. Rasooli, A. Omarzai, K. Janat, Md. Nabi, R. Khan ©, N. Ahmed, F. Farooqi. F. Malik

Pakistan XI: S. Farhan, F. Zaman, S. Agha (c), S. Ayub, Md. Haris (wk), H. Nawaz, Md. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, S. Afridi, A. Ahmed, H. Rauf

AFG vs PAK: Probable Best Batter

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran’s form is consistent and he has given good starts to the team. He has played a significant role in Afghanistan’s success in this Tri-Series.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman’s fifty in the last game helped Pakistan win the game. He is Pakistan's biggest match-winner and will be looking to take his team to win.

AFG vs PAK: Probable Best Bowler

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, without a doubt, will be the most important bowler. He already has the most wickets. Despite playing one less game.

Pakistan: Abrar Ahmed will have a key role as a spinner for Pakistan. He will get the most assistance from the pitch and will have to bowl well for Pakistan.

Match Prediction: Both teams are evenly poised for this game. Pakistan will rely heavily on their pace attack, while Afghanistan's mantra to win with spin will get extra aid from the pitch. The toss will have its role as well. So far, whoever batted first has won. Will it be the same track for the final?

It is always better to bat first and put the opposition under pressure. Afghanistan beat Pakistan pretty well, and they have done it consistently in the recent past. For Pakistan, they need runs from their top order, or else it could be hard. However, Afghanistan are better suited to win this game at the moment.

