AFG vs PAK 4th T20I Prediction, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

AFG vs PAK 4th T20I: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 39 runs in the first game of the Tri-Series in UAE.

Afghanistan managed to beat United Arab Emirates to get points on the board. Now, Pakistan are at the top with two wins, and Afghanistan are second with one win and one defeat. These two teams will meet again in this Tri-Series in its fourth match. This contest will be live from Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The scheduled start for this game is at 8:30 p.m.

Pakistan have been clinical in both matches and have been on point. A hat trick of wins will help them to qualify for the final. They beat Afghanistan earlier and will aim to repeat that performance on Tuesday. However, Afghanistan will come prepared this time around. They worked on their batting and showed it against UAE. The toss will be important because batting first has been the go-to option in three matches played so far.

AFG vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

· Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 4th T20I

· Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

· Time: 8:30 PM IST

· Date: September 2, 2025 (Tuesday)

AFG vs PAK: Head-to-Head Record: Afghanistan (3) vs Pakistan (5)

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been up against each other 8 times in this format. The men in green have recorded five victories as compared to three for Afghanistan.

AFG vs PAK: Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has offered batting surfaces in the first three matches. This game will also be played at the same wicket, and we can expect a good scoring match here. Batting first will be a good option, as chasing can become tough under light because the ball does more. The score is expected to be around 165-170.

AFG vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

AFG vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday in Sharjah shows excessive heat during the evening. The temperature is all set to be recorded around 35°C with a moderate event speed of 14 kmph, while humidity will be hovering at 35 percent.

AFG vs PAK: Last Five Matches Results

Afghanistan: L, W, W, L, W

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, W

AFG vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan XI: I. Zadran, R. Gurbaz (wk), S. Atal, A. Omarzai, Md. Nabi, D, Rasooli, K. Janat, R. Khan (c), M. Ur Rahman, N. Ahmad, F. Farooqi

Pakistan XI: F, Zaman, S. Ayub, S. Farhan, Md. Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha ©, H. Nawaz, F. Ashraf, Md. Nawaz, S. Afridi, H. Rauf, S. Muqeem

AFG vs PAK: Probable Best Batter

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal slammed a 37-ball fifty in the last game, and it was his innings that put Afghanistan in the driving seat. He must have gained confidence after that and will be hoping for another impactful knock here.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan has been given the license to go out and play aggressively. That has worked well for Pakistan. He did give them a good start against Afghanistan in the previous game and will look to maintain his intent..

AFG vs PAK: Probable Best Bowler

Afghanistan: Afghanistan have a good spin attack, but Rashid Khan is the most consistent one. He has played with and against these Pakistani batters and knows their strengths and weaknesses pretty well.

Pakistan: Since his debut, Sufiyan Muqeem has impressed everyone with his consistency. He bowls at good speed and has different variations, which trouble the batters more.

Match Prediction: Pakistan have been on the top of their game and has managed to pick up small pieces to get good performances. Their bowling is their strongest suit, but the batters have also responded well to the situations. They are adapting the aggressive template and have managed to find some good plans to work out.They had a good game against Afghanistan, and that has given them a template which can work against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and his men can’t be written off. They have beaten Pakistan and can do it again. But Pakistan are expected to win this game on Tuesday.

