AFG vs PAK 1st T20I Prediction, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

AFG vs PAK 1st T20I: The game between Afghanistan and Pakistan will kick off the exciting T20I Tri-Series in the UAE.

The T20I season in the subcontinent is about to start as three Asian teams will indulge in the T20I Tri-series before the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the hosts, UAE, will feature in the Tri-series starting on Friday (August 29). Pakistan and Afghanistan are part of the first game, which is slated to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 8:30 PM IST.

These two teams have been involved in some very tense matches in the past, and the expectations for this game are also similar. Afghanistan have an unbeatable spin attack, while Pakistan will be dependent on their pacers. Batting units of both sides have almost similar strengths. Pakistan are going through a transition period, while Afghanistan are on its path to prove their dominance in the world of cricket. But both teams will eye a win to start this Tri-series.

AFG vs PAK: Match Info.

· Series: United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-series 2025

· Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

· Time: 8:30 PM IST

· Date: August 29, 2025 (Friday)

AFG vs PAK: Head-to-Head Record: Afghanistan (3) vs Pakistan (4)

The head-to-head record is pretty much close between these two sides. Pakistan have four wins as compared to three for Afghanistan in seven T20Is between them.

AFG vs PAK: Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium offers a great deal of help to the spinners. The weather conditions also play their part, and it gets slow. The variable bounce can also be a factor. However, humidity will have its role in the second innings, which makes it difficult for the bowlers, and chasing will become slightly easier.

AFG vs PAK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

AFG vs PAK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Sharjah will be clear and humid. The highest temperature during the scheduled time will be 35°C, with a moderate wind speed of 8 km/h and 58 percent humidity.

AFG vs PAK: Last Five Matches Results

Afghanistan: W, L, L, W, W

Pakistan: L, W, W, L, W

AFG vs PAK: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan XI: R. Gurbaz (wk), I. Zadran, S. Atal, A. Omarzai, Md. Nabi, G. Naib, R. Khan (c), M. Ur Rahman, N. Ahmad, F. Malik, F. Farooqi

Pakistan XI: S. Ayub, F. Zaman, Md. Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha ©, H. Nawaz, S. Farhan, F. Ashraf, Md. Nawaz, S. Afridi, H. Rauf, A. Ahmed

AFG vs PAK: Probable Best Batter

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran has been Afghanistan's top scorer across formats in the last year or so. He has matured very much in his batting style and is very good against pace, which will help him here.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman is coming back from injury, but his role will be crucial. He is the most experienced batter and has played against Afghanistan to know their attack. That will be crucial for Pakistan in this game.

AFG vs PAK: Probable Best Bowler

Afghanistan: Noor Ahmad has been in great form. Generally, teams tend to play Rashid Khan with caution, and that's when Noor Ahmad gets his wickets. He can make a difference in the middle overs.

Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi needs to take more responsibility. He is the leader of the pack and has played against Afghanistan a lot. The left-arm pacer will be a massive threat with the new ball.

Match Prediction: Pakistan and Afghanistan are a new-age rival in cricket. These two teams have given their everything whenever they are up against each other. There are some thrilling games as well. But in the last year or so, Afghanistan have risen through the ranks. They have given a tough time to strong teams and also beaten them.

Especially in T20I, they have players who have the experience of playing all around the world. Pakistan also have worked on their batting and shown improvements. But against a quality bowling lineup, they will be tested totally. As of now, Afghanistan seem to have a better chance to win this game.

